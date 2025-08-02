India 1000: A National Mission to Honor the Country’s Brightest School Students

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a first-of-its-kind national talent initiative, India 1000 has launched a mission to identify and celebrate 1,000 of the most promising school students across India — from Class 6 to Class 12. Backed by private companies, billionaires, Ivy League scholars, and professionals from the Government of India, the campaign is being hailed as one of the most aspirational academic recognitions in the country.The initiative is open to students from all states, all school boards, and all socio-economic backgrounds. Applicants will appear for a national-level online exam testing mathematics, science, and personality. The top 1,000 scorers will be invited to an invite-only national event in Bangalore, where they will be honored in the presence of billionaires, visionaries, policymakers, and national media.“India 1000 is more than an exam. It’s a platform to discover the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change makers,” said a spokesperson for the organizing team. Each winner will receive a prize worth ₹1,00,000 and the total prize pool stands at ₹10 crore.To ensure equal access, government school students are offered a subsidized application fee of ₹250, compared to ₹1000 for private school applicants. The selection will be made purely on merit, and fluency in English is required for the application.The campaign is structured across three categories:• Junior: Class 6–7• Intermediate: Class 8–10• Senior: Class 11–12The application process is entirely online and takes less than 10 minutes. Schools have been encouraged to nominate students, and District Education Officers across several states have already pledged support.“There’s no national platform today that picks and honors winners across cohorts,” said one of the mission's advisors. “India 1000 aims to become the gold standard for student recognition — not just for academic scores, but for mindset, curiosity, and future readiness.”With lakhs of applicants expected, only 0.1% of students will make it to the final list — making India 1000 one of the most selective student programs in the country.📌 Deadline to Apply: August 31🔗 Apply at: www.india1000.org ________________________________________For press enquiries, interviews, or speaker requests at the final event:Contact: Saroj M (India 1000)📩 Email: india1000.org@gmail.com📞 Phone: +91 – 89040 12342Country: India

