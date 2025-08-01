SPARK EPoS redefines commercial cleaning at Eldon Square

Eldon Square Partners with SPARK EPoS to Revolutionise Cleaning with AI-Powered Robotics

NEWCASTLE , NEWCASTLE , UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPARK EPoS has announced its collaboration with Eldon Square, Newcastle’s premier shopping and leisure destination, in a groundbreaking move to modernise and streamline commercial cleaning operations.With millions of annual visitors and vast floor space to maintain, Eldon Square recognised the need for a smarter, more sustainable solution — and found it in the SPARK L50, a state-of-the-art AI-powered autonomous floor scrubber robot provided by the Newcastle Upon Tyne-based SPARK EPoS.This collaboration represents a shared vision between SPARK and Eldon Square: one that embraces innovation to solve modern operational challenges. Since its deployment, SPARK L50 has been working tirelessly behind the scenes, delivering a consistent, high-quality clean across the mall’s busiest zones while helping the on-site team reclaim valuable time for more hands-on, customer-focused tasks.At the core of L50 is cutting-edge technology. Powered by NVIDIA’s Xavier AI chip and equipped with 3D LiDAR sensors, the robot can intelligently navigate dynamic environments, map its surroundings, and avoid obstacles in real time. It cleans up to 2,570 m² per hour, operates for up to six hours on a single charge, and automatically returns to its workstation when it needs to recharge or refill — all without any human intervention. The results are visible, repeatable, and sustainable.While traditional floor scrubbers often rely on bulky designs, high resource consumption, and manual operation, L50 introduces a smarter, cleaner, and more efficient solution. With real-time mapping, auto-refill, self-charging, and remote configuration via mobile app, L50 provides a truly autonomous cleaning experience. Its intelligent water management system and energy-efficient components help it use up to 69 per cent less water and 55 per cent less electricity compared to conventional machines, lowering operational costs while significantly boosting environmental sustainability.Since the initial rollout, Eldon Square’s L50 has logged over 1194 hours of autonomous cleaning and completed 433 tasks, covering more than 929,929.58 m² — the equivalent of covering every blade of grass at St James’ Park 86 times. It has also saved more than 45,370 litres of water vs traditional cleaning methods so far, aligning perfectly with Eldon Square’s ongoing sustainability goals.But beyond the statistics, it’s the team on the ground that has experienced the real impact.“The team came in from SPARK, got us trained, and within days the robot was out cleaning like it had always been here”, said Ricky Enright, Environmental Services Team Leader at Eldon Square.“It’s taken a lot of pressure off our team, especially during peak times. It does its job incredibly well — quietly and efficiently.”Carol McCabe, Head of Environmental Services at Eldon Square, added: “The SPARK L50 has completely transformed how we work — now, our time is used so much more productively. We’ve boosted efficiency and improved sustainability all in one go.”Simple to use and effortless to control, L50 allows staff to schedule specific cleaning routines, target high-traffic areas, or react instantly to unplanned messes — all via a user-friendly mobile interface. It records performance data in real-time and adapts to layout changes without requiring manual reprogramming, ensuring continuous operation and zero disruption.This partnership showcases how automation is reshaping facilities management across retail and public spaces. With SPARK’s technology and support, Eldon Square has not only enhanced cleaning standards but also freed up valuable team resources — a major step toward smarter, future-ready operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.