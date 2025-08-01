One Adult Injured in Derry Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse

603-271-3361

August 1, 2025

Derry, NH – At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified by State Police Dispatch of a multiple vehicle crash with serious injury in Derry, NH, on the Rockingham recreation trail, involving two adult operators.

The injured operator was identified as David Jones, 31, of Lawrence, MA. Jones was operating a dirt bike on the Rockingham recreation trail when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic causing him to strike an oncoming utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

The individual operating the UTV at the time of the collision was uninjured during the collision, immediately rendered aid, and called 911. Jones was transported by Derry Ambulance to the Elliot Hospital, in Manchester, NH, to be treated for serious injuries caused during the crash.

It appears as though operating recklessly and failing to yield to oncoming traffic are the leading causes for this incident. Jones was wearing the appropriate safety gear at the time of the incident.

NH Fish and Game was assisted on scene by Derry Police Dept. and Derry Fire and EMS.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always obey the rules and regulations on the trails and to always be vigilant for oncoming traffic. For further information on safe operation of an OHRV please visit the NH Fish and Game website at www.wildlife.nh.gov.