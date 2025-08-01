FDLE celebrates its 10 K-9 teams in 2025 "Dog Days of Summer" campaign

August 1, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) “Dog Days of Summer” social media campaign begins August 1 and will run through August 10 on the department’s Facebook, X and Instagram accounts.

“Dog Days of Summer” is a campaign designed to celebrate each of FDLE’s 10 different K-9 teams. With specialties in electronic storage device, firearms and explosive detection, FDLE’s K-9s play a crucial role in the department’s mission to safeguard Floridians and visitors alike.

The expression “Dog Days of Summer” dates back to ancient astronomy, particularly the study of the star Sirius (also known as the “Dog Star”, located in the constellation Canis Major. Ancient Romans believed the heliacal rising of Sirius, the brightest star in the sky after the sun, contributed to the sun’s scorching summer heat. Thus, they referred to this extremely hot summer period as diēs caniculārēs, or “dog days”.

Throughout the campaign, FDLE will feature its K-9 teams of dogs and their handlers.

FDLE Capitol Police K-9 Teams:

K-9 Gatsby is a Yellow Labrador Retriever. He is assigned to Capitol Police Officer William Boyer. Gatsby detects explosives through searches of vehicles and mail trucks entering underneath the Capitol.



K-9 Hunter is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix. He is assigned to Capitol Police Officer Getavius “Taye” Zachary. Hunter detects explosives through searches of the exterior and interior areas of state offices.

K-9 Laya is a Golden Retriever born in Colombia. Laya is assigned to Capitol Police Officer Travis Tharp. Laya is trained to detect explosive materials and recover firearms and ammunition.

K-9 Cirill is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepard mix. She is assigned to Capitol Police Officer Jonathan Crawley and is certified in explosive detection.

FDLE Regional K-9 Teams:

K-9 Joze, is a German Shorthaired Pointer working in the Pensacola region. Joze is assigned to Special Agent Vannessa Carmona and is certified in electric storage detection.



K-9 Rocket, a Black Labrador, joined FDLE in November 2021 after a career change from a service dog to an electronic detection K-9. Rocket is assigned Special Agent Aida Limongi in FDLE Tallahassee.

K-9 Zeus is assigned to the Jacksonville Regional Operations Center and Special Agent Supervisor Garrett Carlisle. Zeus and Carlisle support FDLE Jacksonville’s Cyber/Hi-Tech Crimes Squad.

K-9 Ruby is a silver English Labrador. Ruby is assigned to FDLE Orlando Cybercrime Task Force Agent Georgie Torres. She is certified in electronic storage detection.

K-9 Layla, Tampa Bay, joined FDLE in February 2022. She is an American Labrador assigned to FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent Supervisor Ritchie Kaplan and is certified in electronic storage detection.

K-9 Cache is a black English Labrador working in the Fort Myers region. Cache is assigned to Special Agent Justin Gilmer and is certified in electronic storage detection.

The public can follow the Dog Days of Summer social media campaign by following FDLE’s Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) pages.

