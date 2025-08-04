Aerospace Fasteners Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $12.57 Billion by 2029

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aerospace Fasteners Market Through 2025?

The market for aerospace fasteners has witnessed a brisk pace of growth in the past few years. The size of the market, which stood at $8.19 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $9.05 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors attributable to this growth during the historic period include the expansion of the aerospace industry, initiatives for modernizing the military, the globalization of aerospace supply chains, orders for commercial aircraft, and rigorous safety and quality standards.

The market for aerospace fasteners is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, ballooning to a value of $12.57 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6%. This expected growth is due to a variety of factors such as increased air travel, development of advanced aircraft, new markets for air travel, space exploration initiatives, and initiatives in green aviation. Some key trends expected in this timeframe include the introduction of digital processes in manufacturing, research and development in lightweight materials, the incorporation of intelligent fastening technologies, Titanium fasteners, and the utilization of composite materials.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aerospace Fasteners Market?

With the improvement in living standards and a rise in disposable income, the worldwide air travel industry has seen a significant rise. The International Civil Aviation Organization predicts that by 2035, passenger traffic and freight volume will have doubled. Consequently, the surge in air travel demand has boosted aircraft manufacturing, subsequently propelling the growth of the aerospace fasteners market.

Which Players Dominate The Aerospace Fasteners Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Company

• Wurth Group

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• Allegis Corp.

• Alcoa Corp.

• Arconic Inc.

• TFI Aerospace Corporation

• Precision Castparts Corp.

• Collison-Goll Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Aerospace Fasteners Market?

A significant trend gaining momentum in the aerospace fastener market is the heightened usage of super alloys. These super alloys are highly valued for their robust mechanical strength, resilience against thermal creep deformation, excellent surface stability, and resistance to oxidization and corrosion. SPS Technologies, for example, has employed these super alloys and successfully developed the MP35N, which is renowned as the first fastener superalloy. This particular alloy showcases an exceptional blend of high strength and remarkable corrosion resistance, and is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures of up to 750 °F.

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The aerospace fasteners market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Screws, Nuts and Bolts, Washers, Rivets

2) By Platform: Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft

3) By Material: Aluminum, Titanium, Alloy Steel

4) By End-Use: Commercial, Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Screws: Machine Screws, Self-Tapping Screws, Specialty Screws

2) By Nuts And Bolts: Hex Nuts, Lock Nuts, Structural Bolts

3) By Washers: Flat Washers, Lock Washers, Belleville Washers

4) By Rivets: Solid Rivets, Blind Rivets, Semi-Tubular Rivets

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Aerospace Fasteners Market?

In the Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2025, Europe emerged as the largest region for the year 2024. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest during the predicted period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

