Aerospace And Defense Components Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company's Aerospace And Defense Components Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aerospace And Defense Components Market Through 2025?

A significant expansion has been observed in the aerospace and defense components market in the past few years. The market is projected to surge from $65.1 billion in 2024 to approximately $71.97 billion in 2025, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The escalation in the past can be credited to various factors including increased global military expenses, the growth in commercial aviation, geopolitical instability, advancements in space exploration, modernization efforts, and concerns surrounding cybersecurity.

Over the coming years, the aerospace and defense components market is predicted to experience robust expansion. This market is forecasted to reach a worth of $103.51 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as the rising global threats, the commercialization of space, renewable energy initiatives in aviation, additive manufacturing contributions, electronics miniaturization, and the growth of global air traffic. In the forecast period, the main trends expected to emerge include the rise of additive manufacturing and 3D printing, the development of electric and hybrid propulsion systems, an increase in connectivity and IoT integration, the advent of autonomous and unmanned systems, and the resilience and digitalization of the supply chain.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aerospace And Defense Components Market?

The growth of the aerospace and defense components market is likely to be reinforced by the increasing number of individuals opting for air travel. These people rely on airplanes for domestic or international journeys and their growing demand necessitates the use of efficient, high-performing, and lightweight components in contemporary aircraft. To illustrate, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents worldwide airlines, recorded a notable surge in air travel demand for March 2023. The global air traffic for said month, which is calculated in terms of revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), observed a significant increase of 52.4% in comparison to March 2022. Consequently, the growing count of air travelers is projected to fuel the expansion of the aerospace and defense components market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aerospace And Defense Components Market?

Major players in the Aerospace And Defense Components Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Arconic Inc.

• AMI Metal Inc.

• Constellium SE

• Cytec Solvay SA

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Hexcel Corporation

• Huntsman International LLC

• Kobe Steel Ltd.

• Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

• Materion Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aerospace And Defense Components Market In The Future?

The technological progression is a predominant trend surging in popularity within the aerospace and defense components markets. The spotlight is on major organizations operating in these markets to strengthen their stance by innovating resin technology solutions. For instance, Toray Advanced Composites, a celebrated US-based firm renowned for its superior quality advanced composite materials, unveiled the Toray Cetex TC1130 PESU thermoplastic composite material in September 2024. This material is designed for substantial weight reduction compared to its conventional counterparts, hence, ideally suited for aircraft interior fittings. It integrates continuous fiber reinforcement which bolsters its structural robustness and performance under stringent applications. Furthermore, the TC1130 PESU is crafted to guarantee completely recyclable homogeneous sandwich structures, thus enriching the sustainability drives within the aerospace industry.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aerospace And Defense Components Market

The aerospace and defense components market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Aluminum, Titanium, Composites, Superalloys, Steel, Plastics, Other Products

2) By Application: Engine, Aerostructure, Interiors, Equipment, System And Support, Avionics

3) By End User: Commercial, Business And General Aviation, Military, Other Users

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum: Aluminum Alloys, Aluminum Extrusions, Aluminum Sheets And Plates

2) By Titanium: Titanium Alloys, Titanium Sheets And Forgings, Titanium Tubing

3) By Composites: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Composites

4) By Superalloys: Nickel-Based Superalloys, Cobalt-Based Superalloys, Iron-Based Superalloys

5) By Steel: Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Tool Steel

6) By Plastics: Thermoplastics, Thermosetting Plastics, Composite Plastic Materials

7) By Other Products: Specialty Materials, Hybrid Materials, Other Advanced Engineering Materials

Global Aerospace And Defense Components Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for aerospace and defense components. The region expected to see the most rapid growth in this market is Asia-Pacific, as per the 2025 forecast. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

