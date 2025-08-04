Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 18.7% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the market size of aerospace engineering services outsourcing. The market, predicted to scale from $93.08 billion in 2024 to $111.53 billion in 2025, forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The historical growth phase of this market owes its advancement to factors such as the progression of commercial aviation, the development of aviation radar technology, the worldwide growth of air travel, the augmentation of international flight routes, and a heightened focus on managing air traffic.

The market for outsourcing aerospace engineering services is set to experience considerable expansion in the coming years, with estimates suggesting it will reach $221.75 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as enhanced passenger demand for reliable high-speed internet connection, an increase in aircraft deliveries, strict guidelines requiring the implementation of safety systems, expanding usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and advances in more fuel-efficient aircraft structures. The forecast period is also characterized by several prominent trends like the escalating demand for on-shore outsourcing, growing need for software-centric services, mounting collaborations between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service firms, and an amplified emphasis on specialized engineering services.

Download a free sample of the aerospace engineering services outsourcing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15970&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market?

The developing sectors of travel and tourism are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the aerospace engineering services outsourcing market. The broad spectrum of businesses and services in these industries focuses on facilitating the movement of individuals for pleasure, work, and other reasons, along with their stays at respective destinations. Factors such as millennial travelers, experiential travel, health and wellness tourism, online travel agencies (OTAs), and leisure activities are contributing to the surge in the travel and tourism sectors. Outsourcing aerospace engineering services gives these businesses the opportunity to benefit from specialized knowledge, cut costs, and concentrate on their primary skills. It also offers the dynamism and capability to adjust to market variations and guarantee conformity with regulatory norms. For example, in May 2023, the World Tourism Organization, a specialized agency based in Spain, revealed a 50% growth rate over 2021, with international tourism reaching the $1 trillion landmark in 2022. Hence, the burgeoning travel and tourism sectors are prompting the growth of the aerospace engineering services outsourcing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Collins Aerospace Inc.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Meggitt PLC

• Ball Corporation

• Kyocera Corporation

• Hexagon AB

• Carlisle Interconnect Technologies Inc.

• The Boeing Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Industry?

Key aerospace engineering services outsourcing market players are concentrating on creating breakthrough technologies, including flight operation planning platforms, as a strategy to stand out in the market competition. A flight operation planning platform is a meticulous software solution that aids airlines, aviation companies, and flight operations crews to expediently plan, administer, and enhance multiple elements of flight operations. For example, Collins Aerospace, an aerospace and defense firm based in the US, unveiled the Izon technology platform in Europe in May 2022. Izon blends and simplifies business aviation services such as flight planning, weather, fleet operations among others. The platform provides a coherent, connected ecosystem merging flight operation management, passenger services, and aircraft health monitoring. Izon utilizes high-level data analytics and artificial intelligence to polish flight routes, boost fuel efficiency, and foresee maintenance requirements, thus minimizing operational expenses and strengthening safety.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report?

The aerospace engineering services outsourcing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware

2) By Service: Design And Engineering, Manufacturing Support, Security And Certification, After-Market Services

3) By Location: Onshore, Offshore

4) By Function: Maintenance Process, Production Process, Design, Simulation And Digital Validation

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Simulation And Modelling Software, Flight Management Software, Aircraft Design Software, Maintenance And Diagnostic Software

2) By Hardware: Avionics Components, Structural Parts And Materials, Propulsion System Components, Control And Navigation Systems

View the full aerospace engineering services outsourcing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-engineering-services-outsourcing-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for aerospace engineering services outsourcing and it continues to grow. The report predicts that Asia-Pacific will showcase the most rapid growth during the projected period. Other regions examined in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-materials-global-market-report

Aerospace Bearings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-bearings-global-market-report

Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-robotics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.