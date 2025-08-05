Business Awards UK: The 2025 Regional Business Awards Winners Announced

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Regional Business Awards , which recognise business excellence across 46 counties in England.This year’s results reflect the diversity and strength of regional enterprise. From small, family-led firms providing essential local services to established companies delivering specialist expertise, the 2025 winners demonstrate what can be achieved through consistent service, clear focus and long-term dedication. These awards shine a light on achievements that often go unrecognised outside their immediate communities.The winners come from a wide range of industries. Construction firms in Devon and Cornwall were recognised for their sustainable practices. Healthcare providers in the West Midlands and East Yorkshire were celebrated for their impact on wellbeing and community care. Retailers, educators, consultants and creatives across the country also featured strongly, showing the variety of roles businesses play in shaping their regions.Celebrating Local Achievement Across 46 CountiesEach regional article provides insight into the work behind the recognition, including businesses that have supported their sectors through training, innovation, or reliability in challenging times. Many are rooted in local needs and values, contributing not only to the economy but to community wellbeing and access to essential services.To read the full list of county-level winners and explore their stories, we encourage readers visit the complete round-up here:Recognition with PurposeThe Regional Business Awards continue to offer meaningful recognition at a local level, providing visibility for businesses whose work has real impact. This is not only about commercial success but about the value that consistent, dependable work brings to customers, employees and communities.

