Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market CAGR to be at 4.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $6.75 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace & Defense Ducting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market?

The market size of aerospace & defense ducting has witnessed consistent growth in the past few years. The market, which will rise from a worth of $5.52 billion in 2024 to $5.71 billion in 2025, is projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth during the historic period can be traced back to aspects like military expenditure, rates of aircraft production, regulatory conformity, shifts in supply chain, and economic cycles.

In the coming years, the aerospace and defense ducting market is predicted to experience consistent growth, expanding to a value of $6.75 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth during the forecast period is projected due to factors such as the need for cybersecurity, expansion of the MRO industry, aircraft maintenance and upgrades, the surge in air travel, and innovations in aerospace. The forecast period is also expected to witness trends like the use of augmented reality for assistance, condition-based maintenance, compatibility with UAVs, improved durability, and solutions for thermal management.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market?

The aerospace and defense ducting market is poised for growth, propelled by an uptick in aircraft production. The latter pertains to the surge in the number of aircraft being crafted due to burgeoning air travel demand, necessity of renewing aging fleet, and the advent of fresh aircraft models. Aerospace and defense ducting plays a critical role in aircraft manufacturing as it furnishes ducting tubes, channels, and systems that facilitate in-craft ventilation, air conditioning, heating, and fuel transfer. To exemplify, a report from Airbus SE, a Netherlands-based aerospace product and service solution provider, revealed that the company dispatched 661 commercial aircraft to 84 clientele, and bagged 1,078 gross new orders in 2022. As of December 2022, Airbus had an outstanding order of 7,239 aircraft. The company accomplished 661 deliveries to 84 clients in 2022, marking an 8 percent surge from 2021. Consequently, the blooming aircraft production is fuelling the growth of the aerospace and defense ducting market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market?

Major players in the Aerospace & Defense Ducting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Arrowhead Products

• AIM Aerospace Inc.

• Eaton Corporation Plc.

• EnCore Aerospace

• Senior plc

• Exotic Metals Forming LLC

• Meggitt PLC

• Unison Industries LLC

• GKN plc

• Stelia Aerospace

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aerospace & Defense Ducting Industry?

The trend of establishing in-house testing facilities is becoming increasingly prominent in the aerospace and defense ducting market. Businesses in this sector are honing their focus on creating these in-house testing areas in an effort to create and examine new ducting designs, gauge their success, and pinpoint areas for enhancement. In November 2022, for instance, Bellatrix Aerospace, a small satellite and aerospace manufacturer based in India, introduced a new facility with the intent to expedite their prototype and model rollouts, which will coordinate with their testing lab that's nurtured at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The establishment's main role will be rapid prototyping and production, opening avenues for the company to launch models at a faster pace. This will complement the existing lab at IISc, where all their systems and technologies have undergone prior checks and balances.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market Report?

The aerospace & defense ducting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Duct Type: Rigid, Semi-Rigid, Flexible

2) By Material: Titanium Ducts, Stainless Steel Ducts, Nickel Alloy Ducts, Composite Ducts

3) By Pressure: High Pressure, Low Pressure

4) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft

Subsegments:

1) By Rigid: Metal Ducts, Composite Ducts, Hard Plastic Ducts

2) By Semi-Rigid: Reinforced Plastic Ducts, Flexible Metal Ducts, Hybrid Ducts

3) By Flexible: Fabric Ducts, Rubberized Ducts, Spiral Wound Ducts

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market?

In 2024, the biggest market for aerospace and defense ducting was North America. It is predicted that the highest rate of growth in this sector will be seen in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period according to the Aerospace & Defense Ducting Global Market Report 2025. The report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

