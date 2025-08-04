Learnlife Expands with New Village Hub, Driving Global Movement to Rethink Education

Learnlife

BARCELONA , SPAIN, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learnlife, the pioneering learning innovation community transforming education worldwide, has officially opened its Village Hub, a future-focused learning space that empowers young people to shape personal, purpose-driven learning journeys.Founded in 2017, Learnlife emerged from a simple but profound question: What should learning look like in a world that’s changing faster than ever? Dissatisfied with outdated systems and one-size-fits-all curricula, Learnlife’s founders reviewed research from leading educators and researched over 100 of the world’s most innovative schools to develop a model rooted in curiosity, autonomy, and holistic development.Today, Learnlife operates three hubs in Catalonia, working with more than 250 learners while training hundreds of educators and partnering with schools globally to implement learner-centred education.A New Normal for LearningOpened in September 2024, the Village Hub serves primary and secondary learners ages 6–16. Instead of standardized exams, learners build a Learning Vitae, documenting authentic growth across academic, creative, and personal domains. 360 assessments encourage deep self-reflection and make learning visible. Learners assess their own progress, justify their evaluations with evidence, and present their work to mentors, who also provide feedback and a final assessment.“In a world of AI and constant change, the most valuable skills are human ones—curiosity, resilience, collaboration,” said Founder Christopher Pommerening. “Learnlife exists to nurture those qualities and inspire lifelong learning.”In 2023, Learnlife was selected for the HundrED Global Collection recognizing leading innovations in child-centred education. To date, Learnlife has connected over 30,000 educators and changemakers, influencing how schools worldwide prepare learners for an uncertain future.About LearnlifeLearnlife is on a mission to build and activate human-centred learning ecosystems that inspire people to love learning and flourish in life. From its hubs in Catalonia to transformation services for schools, Learnlife offers an evolving model of education grounded in research, purpose, and joy. Learnlife creates the space for everyone to explore who they are and who they want to be. We reimagine learning as a lifelong, transformational journey. A joyful adventure where people gain a deep understanding of themselves, and step into the world with the confidence to follow their own path with purpose. Through passion-driven learning, personal guidance and human connection, we’re leading a global movement that nurtures self-determined, curious, lifelong learners who live with meaning and make a real difference in the world.Learn more:

