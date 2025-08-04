Aerospace Energy Storage Market to Reach US $2.86 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aerospace Energy Storage Market?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the size of the aerospace energy storage market. It is projected to escalate from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $2.06 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the historic period is due to increasing demand for electrified aircraft, the burgeoning necessity for lightweight energy storage methods, a heightened emphasis on environmental sustainability, advancements in electric propulsion systems, and government initiatives aimed at promoting green aviation.

In the following years, the aerospace energy storage market is anticipated to witness significant expansion. The market is projected to reach a value of $2.86 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The expected growth during the projected period is due to factors like the swift progress in electric aircraft programs, constant focus on lightweight materials, the worldwide shift towards sustainable aviation, and integration with hybrid propulsion systems. The key trends during this period are anticipated to be regulatory encouragement towards sustainable aviation, product innovation, and technological progress.

Download a free sample of the aerospace energy storage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=11877&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aerospace Energy Storage Global Market Growth?

The surge in aircraft electrification requirements is predicted to boost the aerospace energy storage market in the future. Aircraft electrification pertains to the act of swapping out or adding to conventional combustion engines with electric systems, such as batteries and motors. Aerospace energy storage is instrumental in this process as it supplies dependable and efficient power to various electric systems. For example, in February 2023, as per a press release from GOV.UK, a government website in the UK, the UK government and industry revealed an investment of £113 million ($146.32 million). This funding will go towards the development of hydrogen and all-electric flight technologies, which includes initiatives focusing on creating lightweight batteries for smaller aircraft and the establishment of zero-emission liquid hydrogen combusting jet engines. Hence, the burgeoning demand for aircraft electrification is fuelling the growth of the aerospace energy storage market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aerospace Energy Storage Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tesla Inc

• GE Energy

• Raytheon Technologies

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin

• BYD Co. Ltd

• Northrop Grumman

• Honeywell Aerospace

• Jabil Energy Storage

• Siemens Energy AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aerospace Energy Storage Market?

Product advancement is becoming a significant trend in the aerospace energy storage market. Firms in this sector are concentrating on building modular and adaptable energy storage systems for aircraft electrification to maintain their market rankings. An example of this is Electroflight, an American company that specializes in battery systems for aerospace and defense companies, which unveiled their SEED for aerospace energy storage in June 2022. This scalable, expandable, and energy-efficient (SEED) battery system can be swiftly installed without the expensive and lengthy task of crafting a bespoke battery system. The solution was designed to cater to the accelerated demand from aerospace trailblazers for pre-certification advancements of electric and hybrid aircraft for trial purposes, necessitating a battery system of the utmost caliber and safety. It is aimed at facilitating the early stages of product development and propelling prototype development for electric aviation projects.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aerospace Energy Storage Market Report?

The aerospace energy storage market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lead Acid Battery, Lithium Battery, Other Types

2) By Technology: Pumped Hydro, Compressed Air, Batteries, Flywheels, Fuel Cells, Other Technology

3) By Application: Aircraft, Spacecraft

Subsegments:

1) By Lead Acid Battery: Flooded Lead Acid Battery, Valve-Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Battery

2) By Lithium Battery: Lithium-Ion Battery, Lithium Polymer Battery, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Battery

3) By Other Types: Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Battery, Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery, Solid-State Batteries, Ultracapacitors

View the full aerospace energy storage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-energy-storage-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aerospace Energy Storage Industry?

In the Aerospace Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025, Europe emerged as the leading region in 2024. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will display the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Energy Storage Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Engineering Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-services-global-market-report

Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-and-electronics-global-market-report

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.