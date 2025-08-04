Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market to Reach USD $7.01 Billion by 2029 at 5.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market In 2025?

In recent times, the advanced-surface movement guidance & control system (a-smgcs) market has seen robust growth. The market, which is projected to raise from $5.29 billion in 2024 to $5.58 billion in 2025, will observe a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors like improved operational efficiency, the combined efforts with air traffic management, initiatives for safety enhancement, and incident prevention are contributing to the growth experienced during the historic period.

The market for advanced-surface movement guidance & control systems (a-smgcs) is anticipated to witness a robust growth in the upcoming years. The market size is projected to reach $7.01 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the forecast period could be ascribed to various factors such as increase in air traffic, the integration of AI and automation, the high demand for safety and efficiency, the development of airport infrastructure, and environmental considerations. Emerging trends during this forecast period are expected to be applications of augmented reality (AR), systems for collision avoidance, improved data analytics, and capabilities for remote monitoring.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market?

Expectations of increased air traffic are anticipated to propel the market for advanced-surface movement guidance and control systems (A-SMGCS). Air traffic, which is the count of aircraft flying over or within a specific region, has seen a surge due to the rise in travel activities. The A-SMGCS assists in effective aircraft movement, supports additional functions, and aims to enhance controllers' situational awareness at lower implementation levels. For example, the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Canada, reported that there were 65% more passengers flown and 30% more aircraft take-offs from January 2022 to April 2022 than the same period the previous year. As such, the market for the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) is set to expand with the rising air traffic.

Who Are The Key Players In The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Industry?

Major players in the Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ALTYS Technologies

• ERA a.s.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

• Saab AB

• Searidge Technologies

• TERMA Ltd.

• Thales Group

• ADB Safegate BVBA

• Frequentis AG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market In The Globe?

Major companies in the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market are concentrating their efforts on the development of superior automated and intelligent solutions for airports to maintain their market position. These solutions, equipped with advanced technology, aim to enhance operational safety, efficiency, and customer experience at airports. They also curb errors and delays by streamlining processes and bolstering communication amongst stakeholders to ensure smooth travels. For example, in May 2024, ADB SAFEGATE, a company based in Belgium offering intelligent airport solutions, introduced the Airside 4.0 solution. This solution integrates sophisticated digital systems and automation to simplify airport operations and foster better stakeholder communication, thereby increasing efficiency, minimizing human error, and cutting down on delays. It puts safety first, especially in situations of low visibility and intricate maneuvers. Plus, it guarantees a high degree of accuracy in guiding aircraft during various stages of flight such as takeoff, landing, and taxiing, ultimately soaring safety and efficiency levels.

What Segments Are Covered In The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market Report?

The advanced-surface movement guidance & control system (a-smgcs) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Maintenance

2) By Level: Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4

3) By Investment: Greenfield, Brownfield

4) By Application: Surveillance, Planning, Monitoring, Guidance

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Display Systems, Communication Equipment, Control Panels, Data Processing Units

2) By Software: Surveillance And Tracking Software, Decision Support Systems, Integration Software, User Interface Applications, Analytics And Reporting Tools

3) By Maintenance: Technical Support Services, Software Updates And Patches, Hardware Repair And Replacement, Training And Consulting Services, System Performance Assessments

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe stood out as the leading region in the global market for Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS). The market report for A-SMGCS covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa with projections indicating continued growth.

