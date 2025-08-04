Aerospace Avionics Market to Grow at 4.4% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Aerospace Avionics Market Size And Growth?

The market size of aerospace avionics has experienced a consistent increase in recent years. The market, which is expected to expand from $80.71 billion in 2024 to $84.08 billion in 2025, will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth experienced in the historical period can be credited to the advancement in aircraft technology, the demand from the military sector, the shift towards digital cockpits, enhancements in safety measures, and improvements in surveillance and air traffic control.

The market size for aerospace avionics is projected to enjoy consistent expansion over the following years, reaching a valuation of $99.71 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be credited to factors such as the emergence of new markets, the development of electrical aircraft systems, the expanding defense sector, modernization initiatives for legacy aircraft, and the integration of artificial intelligence. The period under forecast will also witness key trends including the introduction of advanced flight management systems, a rising demand for next-generation aircraft, incorporation of autonomous systems and UAVs, innovations in digital cockpit designs, and improvements in communication and connectivity.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aerospace Avionics Market?

The escalation in air travel requirements is predicted to stimulate the growth of the aerospace avionics industry. Air travel entails the utilization of air vessels, such as airplanes, jets, and helicopters, and encompasses both domestic and international passengers transported by nationally registered airlines. A global amplification in air travel triggers the necessity for aerospace avionics. To illustrate, the International Air Transport Association, a global airline trade organization, reported a surge in international air traffic by 229.5% in 2022 compared to 2021, as announced in June 2022. Therefore, the ascending need for air travel is propelling the aerospace avionics industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace Avionics Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Avionics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Airbus SAS

• Boeing Co.

• BAE Systems Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Saab AB

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• General Dynamics Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aerospace Avionics Market?

Key advancements in product development are a significant trend being observed in the aerospace avionics industry. The major players within this market are putting their efforts towards creating innovative products to solidify their standing. An example of this can be seen in March 2022, when Flightcell International, Ltd. - a leading firm based in New Zealand that specializes in airborne communications in the realm of aerospace avionics - launched their latest creation, a cockpit recording solution known as 'SmartHUB.' This cutting-edge system offers an array of unique features such as HD video and audio, a connection point for USB and IP devices, and a flight data recorder. It is designed to track a variety of different parameters, such as GPS position data, pressure, altitude, rotation rate, speed, gravitational force, and the bank angle of the aircraft.

How Is The Aerospace Avionics Market Segmented?

The aerospace avionics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Systems: Flight Control System, Communication System, Navigation System, Monitoring System, Others Systems

2) By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Jets And General Aviation

3) By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Flight Control System: Autopilot Systems, Fly-By-Wire Systems, Flight Management Systems (FMS)

2) By Communication System: Radio Communication Systems, Satellite Communication Systems, Data Link Communication Systems

3) By Navigation System: Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), Ground-Based Navigation Systems

4) By Monitoring System: Engine Monitoring Systems, Environmental Control Systems, Health Management Systems

5) By Other Systems: Surveillance Systems, Display Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aerospace Avionics Market?

For the year referenced in the Aerospace Avionics Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the biggest player in the aerospace avionics market. The report predicts the quickest growth to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The other areas included in the market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

