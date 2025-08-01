Advanced Rocket and Missile Propulsion Systems Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2025–2032 | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Advanced Rocket and Missile Propulsion Systems Market was valued at US$ 38.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 77.58 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.05% between 2025 and 2032. Rising defense budgets, increased demand for hypersonic and long-range missiles, advancements in propulsion technologies, and growing space exploration initiatives are driving significant growth in the global market.

Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:

Rising Defense Budgets: Many nations are modernizing their missile arsenals and defense systems, leading to significant investments in advanced propulsion technologies.

Commercial Space Race: Private space companies and national agencies are boosting demand for efficient, high-thrust propulsion systems.

Hypersonic & Reusable Systems: Research into hypersonic missiles and reusable rocket technologies presents new market opportunities.

Miniaturization & Advanced Materials: Lightweight composite materials and compact propulsion systems are enabling higher performance and cost efficiency.

Market Segmentation:

By Propulsion Type:
Solid Propulsion
Liquid Propulsion
Hybrid Propulsion.

By Platform:
Ground-based
Airborne
Naval
Space.

By Component:
Motor Casing
Propellant
Nozzle
Igniter
Others.

By Range:
Short Range
Medium Range
Intermediate Range
Intercontinental Range.

By Application:
Tactical Missiles
Ballistic Missiles
Cruise Missiles
Hypersonic Missiles
Others.

By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.

Market Geographical Share:

North America remains the largest market, driven by substantial investments in defense and space programs.

Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth, led by countries like China, India, and Japan increasing their missile and space exploration capabilities.

Europe maintains steady growth with collaborative defense initiatives and space agency projects.

Key Players:

Major industry leaders shaping this market include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
RTX Corporation
Boeing Company
BAE Systems plc
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
Safran S.A.
Thales Group
General Dynamics Corporation
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments:

USA
May 2025: A major US defense contractor successfully tests a next-generation solid rocket motor designed for hypersonic missile weapons.

March 2025: NASA announced new contracts for developing reusable propulsion systems for lunar missions.

Japan
June 2025: Japan successfully launched an upgraded H3 rocket variant with advanced liquid propulsion technology, enhancing payload capacity.

In April 2025, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries demonstrated a prototype hybrid propulsion system for tiny satellite launch vehicles.

Conclusion:

The Global Advanced Rocket and Missile Propulsion Systems Market is on a dynamic growth path, fueled by defense upgrades, new propulsion technologies, and a competitive global space sector. The coming years are expected to see even greater innovation, strategic partnerships, and international collaboration shaping the industry's future.

