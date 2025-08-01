Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the second quarter of 2025

MACAU, August 1 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, after discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers decreased by 1.9% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, the price index of construction materials for residential buildings went down by 0.5%.

Analysed by main occupation, the real wage indices of bricklayers & plasterers, air-conditioning mechanics and scaffolders fell by 8.1%, 6.8% and 5.6% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the indices of concreters, concrete formwork carpenters and elevator/escalator installers grew by 7.9%, 5.5% and 5.0% respectively.

As regards construction materials, the price indices of electric wires, equipment and sand decreased by 1.4%, 1.2% and 1.0% respectively quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, while the price indices of glass and cement climbed by 1.7% and 0.2% respectively.