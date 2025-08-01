Archivalia of the month August 2025

SLOVENIA, August 1 - For this month's archivalia, we have chosen a document from autumn 1948, when the members of the orchestra Veseli berači were fined 3,000 dinars for »often playing songs to which almost all dancers danced the indecent dance 'bogie-wogie', which was prohibited.« After their appeal against the decision was dismissed, the orchestra members requested protection of legality, and in April 1949 the Public Prosecutor’s Office concluded that the criminal sanctions against them were unlawful and void.

