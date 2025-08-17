Message by Prime Minister Robert Golob on the Day of the Unification of Prekmurje Slovenians with the Mother Nation

SLOVENIA, August 17 - After many years of Hungarian rule, Prekmurje became part of the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes following the end of the First World War and the decisions of the Paris Peace Conference. On this day in 1919, power in the province was handed over to a civil administrator, and the Slovenians of Prekmurje were reunited with their mother country.

It was a historical moment. A victory for perseverance, language, culture and national consciousness. Today, we celebrate it as a national holiday that reminds us how valuable it is for us as a nation to know and respect our roots. It is also a day when we pay sincere tribute to the people of Prekmurje, who, despite many years of foreign rule, preserved their language, culture and identity and built a future on these foundations.

Prekmurje is Slovenia. A home of determined, courageous and creative people, where tradition intertwines with innovation, where the warmth of the community goes hand in hand with modern development. Prekmurje is where you find top scientists, entrepreneurs, cultural figures and athletes, as well as simple but wise people who connect communities, build trust and care for their fellow human beings. It enriches us with its linguistic and cultural diversity, natural beauty, culinary excellence and spiritual strength. With its integrity that never forgets where it comes from and where it is going.

In recent years, Prekmurje has been regaining what it deserves: new opportunities, development projects, investments in healthcare, agriculture, science and tourism. Today, the region is becoming one of the most vibrant development areas in our country, with a clear vision of the future, while remaining a valuable and irreplaceable part of Slovenia's mosaic of diverse landscapes, history and people. Prekmurje gives Slovenia something unique: softness and strength, tranquillity and determination.

"We all want to live" – this simple yet powerful cry from Prekmurje in 1919 still echoes today as an expression of the determination to be free, to be dignified and to live together. This determination is also the foundation of our present-day community, which is united by respect for the past and responsibility for the future.

This is why we celebrate together today. Together, we are building a nation that respects its past and courageously shapes its future. A nation where every person has the opportunity to realise their talents, create and live with dignity. A nation that values peace, freedom and every human being.

My sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Day of the Unification of the Prekmurje Slovenians with the Mother Nation.

Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia