Concentrated Milk Fat Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Concentrated Milk Fat Market Be By 2025?

The market size for concentrated milk fat has seen swift expansion over the last few years. Its growth is predicted to rise from $5.31 billion in 2024 to $5.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth during the historic period is due to factors such as demand from the dairy industry, food processing and baking, confectionery and chocolates, enhancement of flavor, along with international trade and export.

The market for concentrated milk fat is predicted to experience a speedy expansion in the years to come. The market value is set to reach ""$8.81 billion by 2029,"" with a CAGR of 10.8%. This growth during the forecast period is mainly due to factors such as health-friendly substitutes, tailor-made fat blends, and the use of natural ingredients and clean labels. Plant-based alternatives also play a significant role. Key trends during the forecast period encompass innovations in bakery and confectionery, plant-based substitutes, sustainable sourcing and production methods, as well as global trade and export. Personalized solutions for foodservice are also considered a major trend.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Concentrated Milk Fat Market Landscape?

The concentrated milk fat market is experiencing substantial growth, largely attributed to the robust expansion of the dairy industry. This industry includes both milk production on dairy farms and the milk and milk product processing conducted in dairy plants. Cheese, ice cream, and dairy cream manufacturing heavily utilize concentrated milk fat, further propelling the market growth. The Foreign Agricultural Service, a US department of agriculture abroad, reported in November 2023 that the consumption of factory-use milk saw a rise, reaching 5.847 MMT from an earlier prediction of 5.817 MMT for the year 2023. Furthermore, cheese production is expected to break a new record in 2024, reaching 445,000 metric tons – a 28% increase from 2023. Hence, the dairy industry's progress is influencing the growth of the concentrated milk fat market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Concentrated Milk Fat Market?

Major players in the Concentrated Milk Fat Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Darigold Inc.

• Grassland Dairy Products Inc.

• Lactalis Ingredients

• FrieslandCampina Professional NV

• California Dairies Inc.

• Fonterra Co-operative Group

• Hoogwegt US Inc.

• CP Ingredients Ltd.

• Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited

• DANA Dairy Group Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Concentrated Milk Fat Industry?

The expansion of the food and beverage sector is predicted to catalyze the progression of the concentrated milk fat market in the future. The food and beverage sector, which includes everything from agricultural production to food processing as well as restaurant operations and beverage manufacturing, utilizes concentrated milk products like condensed and evaporated milk to amplify the taste and richness of many consumable items, such as desserts and sauces. This also helps to prolong shelf life owing to the decreased moisture content. To illustrate, USA Today, a renowned U.S. news agency, reported in August 2023 that the U.S. restaurant industry's sales in 2022 totaled $898 billion, indicating a remarkable surge of $166.5 billion compared to the previous year. Hence, it can be inferred that the growing food and beverage sector is indeed propelling the concentrated milk fat market's advancement.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Concentrated Milk Fat Market

The concentrated milk fatmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Organic, Conventional

2) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Nutraceuticals, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Offline Store

Subsegments:

1) By Organic: Organic Butterfat, Organic Cream

2) By Conventional: Conventional Butterfat, Conventional Cream

Concentrated Milk Fat Market Regional Insights

In the Concentrated Milk Fat Global Market Report 2025, North America holds the largest share in 2024. The region anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

