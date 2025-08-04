Collagen Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Collagen Market Through 2025?

The collagen market has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $6.91 billion in 2024 to $7.5 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include growing demand for beauty products, heightened awareness regarding skincare, a thriving food and beverage sector, and the burgeoning sports nutrition industry.

In the forthcoming years, a significant acceleration is anticipated in the growth of the collagen market. This market is projected to increase to a worth of ""$10.98 billion in 2029"" at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Factors contributing to its growth during the forecast period include an aging population, an expanding healthcare sector, an increase in disposable income, and a surge in research and development. Some notable trends predicted for this period encompass plant-based collagen, products with clean labels, personalized collagen supplements, digital health initiatives, apps, and clinical validation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Collagen Market?

The escalating number of obese individuals is remarkably propelling the expansion of the collagen market. Regarded as a lethal ailment, obesity results in an abnormal accumulation of body fat, posing a medical challenge linked to the increased probability of additional health issues, such as cardiac disorders, diabetes, and heightened blood pressure. One of the speculated benefits of collagen supplements is that they might amplify the sense of satiety or fullness, potentially supporting weight reduction and control by curtailing appetite as well as daily calorie intake. Collagen has also been noted to inhibit ghrelin, a hormone that triggers hunger. For instance, an A-Minsia survey highlighted the fact that obesity and metabolic syndrome have become rampant in developed nations globally, resulting in catastrophic health outcomes. Additionally, in March 2023, the World Heart Federation, a non-government global cardiovascular body based in Switzerland, indicated that approximately 2.3 billion adults and kids globally were either obese or overweight, and the ongoing trend of obesity predicts that this number will likely climb to 2.7 billion by 2025. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of obesity acts as a catalyst for the surge in the collagen market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Collagen Market?

Major players in the Collagen Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Gelita AG

• Nitta Gelatin Inc.

• Junca Gelatines SL

• Lapi Gelatine SPA

• Gelnex Gelatin

• Nippi Collagen North America Inc.

• Weishardt

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• Vinh Hoan Corporation

• Foodmate Co Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Collagen Market In The Future?

Collagen gummies, chewable capsules, and enteric capsules are the latest fads in the collagen industry. Most businesses in this field are concentrating on creating innovative products to enhance their status. Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies, OLLY Glowing Skin Vitamin Gummies, NeoCell Beauty Bursts Collagen Soft Chews, and HairOmega Multivitamin Gummy System are examples of well-known collagen gummy brands that have entered the market recently. These gummies, which are high in biotin, play a key role in skin nourishment, hair growth, and nail health.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Collagen Market

The collagenmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen

2) By Dosage: Powder, Liquid, Capsule

3) By Source: Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry

4) By Application: Food, Health care, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics

Subsegments:

1) By Gelatin: Type A Gelatin, Type B Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Gelatin

2) By Hydrolyzed Collagen: Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate

3) By Native Collagen: Type I Collagen, Type II Collagen, Type III Collagen

4) By Synthetic Collagen: Recombinant Collagen, Peptide-based Synthetic Collagen

Global Collagen Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the North American region dominated the collagen market, and it's projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest growth in the coming period. The Collagen Global Market Report 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

