Coconut Oil Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Coconut Oil Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Coconut Oil Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recent years have seen a robust growth in the coconut oil market size. The market is projected to expand from $5.03 billion in 2024 to $5.45 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The escalation in the historic phase is a result of its culinary applications, health and wellness benefits, utilization in cosmetics and personal care, availability of non-GMO and organic variants, and its role in conventional and cultural practices.

The market size for coconut oil is anticipated to experience robust growth over the coming years, reaching an estimated ""$7.52 billion by 2029"", with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The expected expansion during the forecast period is a result of various factors, including increasing preference for plant-derived and vegan diets, functional foods and drinks, eco-friendly beauty and natural cosmetic products, sustainable sourcing and production practices, and medical and therapeutic applications. Key trends projected for this period encompass the rising popularity of MCT oil, the demand for coconut-based alternatives to dairy, hair and scalp treatments, aromatherapy and wellness oils, as well as customizable coconut blends.

Download a free sample of the coconut oil market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7045&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Coconut Oil Market?

The surge in the demand for personal care and cosmetic products is anticipated to drive the expansion of the coconut oil market. These personal care and cosmetics refer to an array of consumer goods used on various external body parts including skin, hair, nails, lips, external genital and anal areas, teeth, and mucous membranes. Coconut oil, a natural moisturizer, facilitates skin and hair nourishment and hydration. It is incorporated into lotions, creams, and hair conditioners to enhance hydration and improve the skin and hair texture. For example, as reported by Cosmetics Europe, a personal care association based in Belgium, in 2023, 500 million consumers daily utilized personal care products for improving their well-being and health protection. Moreover, the personal care industry significantly contributes approximately $31.23 billion (€29 billion) annually to the European economy. Consequently, the escalating demand for personal care and cosmetic items is propelling the growth of the coconut oil market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Coconut Oil Market?

Major players in the Coconut Oil Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Greenville Agro Corporation

• Libra Bioscience Pvt Ltd.

• Bunge Ltd.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd.

• Adani Group

• Windmill Organics Ltd.

• Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• PT. Harvard Cocopro

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Coconut Oil Market?

The trend of forming strategic alliances has become significant in the coconut oil market. Businesses are collaborating with coconut oil organizations to take advantage of mutual resources and break into new markets. For example, a partnership was established in April 2022 between CocoTherapy, an American firm specializing in organic virgin coconut and MCT oil products for pets, and Matrix Partners. This alliance aims to create captivating content and advertisements aimed at their consumers. Matrix Partners' specific role is to support CocoTherapy in growing its Facebook footprint. To establish ties with existing and potential CocoTherapy clients, Matrix's team will utilize their expertise in managing pet brand social media and keeping up with relevant trends. Matrix Partners is a marketing and communications firm based in the United States.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Coconut Oil Market Growth

The coconut oilmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Virgin Coconut Oil, Coconut RBD Oil

2) By Price Point: Mass, Premium

3) By Distribution: Direct Distribution, Convenience Stores, Modern Trade Units, E-Commerce, Others Distributions

4) By Application: Food Industry, Agriculture, Cosmetics And Personal Care Industry, Chemical Industry, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Virgin Coconut Oil: Cold-Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil, Expeller-Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

2) By Coconut RBD Oil: Refined Coconut Oil, Bleached Coconut Oil, Deodorized Coconut Oil

View the full coconut oil market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coconut-oil-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Coconut Oil Market By 2025?

In 2024, Western Europe dominated the coconut oil market as reported in the Coconut Oil Global Market Report 2025. The report projects growth in this region for the given year. The market coverage of the report spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Coconut Oil Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cold Pressed Oil Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-pressed-oil-global-market-report

Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oilseed-farming-global-market-report

Oil Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-storage-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.