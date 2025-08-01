Greek Yogurt Market by Revenue, Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2027

Greek Yogurt Market

Surge in health consciousness among consumers, growth in preference for clean-label snacking & increase in application of Greek yogurt as functional food drive.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greek yogurt market size garnered $7.2 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $11.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in health consciousness among consumers, growth in preference for clean-label snacking, and rise in application of Greek yogurt as a functional food drive the global Greek yogurt market. However, availability of dairy substitute products such as plant-based food restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for organic dairy products create new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06295 Global brands such as Danone, and Chobhani, LLC are bringing new line of innovative yogurts in their milk products range to provide different varieties of products for consumers, and producing healthy solutions. Innovative product offerings such as fully organic, no-sugar products, Non-GMO products, by private labels as well as global brands for specific target group such as ethnic population, working population, athletes, and children is increasing the regional demand for Greek yogurt. In addition, commercialization of different types of yogurt products in the global market is anticipated to provide revenue growth for the Greek yogurt market industry during the forecast period.The Greek yogurt market holds a substantial scope for the market growth. The market is currently in its growth stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Increase in demand of flavored yogurt has enforced the market to produce innovative products such as strawberry, blueberry, and vanilla flavors. Growth of the global population and rise in per capita income boost the market growth, thus increasing the production of dairy items. The change in taste and preference of consumers affected the sales in response to dietary concerns for manufacturers to develop differentiated products. Numerous players are entering the Greek yogurt market with innovative food products, using milk as their base. Emerging innovative food items are expected to increase the market competition in the years to come.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06295 The Greek yogurt market is segmented into type, flavor, distribution channel, source, and region. By product type, it is categorized into whole milk, low fat, and nonfat. The whole milk segment was valued at $2.6 billion and is expected to growth with a CAGR of 10.9 (2019-2027) to reach $3.9 billion by 2027. The nonfat segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The fastest growth of nonfat segment is attributed to the increased demand for consumers for different types of dairy products made by organic and non-dairy milks.Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than three-fifth of the global Greek yogurt market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in awareness of health benefits of Greek yogurt in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for Greek yogurt due to change in lifestyle and rise in number of health conscious consumers in this region. In addition, North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/greek-yogurt-market/purchase-options Leading market players-Chobani, LLC.Fage International S.A.Muller UK & Ireland Group LLPNestle S.A.Parmalat S.P.A.The Hain Celestial Group( The Greek Gods)HE kroger Co.Wallaby Yogurt CompanyDanoneGeneral Mills, Inc. (YOPLAIT)Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Flavored Yogurt Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavored-yogurt-market Drinking Yogurt Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drinking-yogurt-market Skim Yogurt Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/skim-yogurt-market-A31346

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.