Hungarian Adtech Company Breaks Into German Market with Strategic Partnerships

Ads Interactive Partners with Ströer and Gravite

Ads Interactive Media Group signed strategic deals with two major German players, cementing its position as a top-tier header bidding provider in the region.

BUDAPEST, BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Budapest-based adtech company is the first in Hungary to offer domestic advertisers access to premium German header bidding inventory, thanks to newly established partnerships with two key players from the DACH region.One of these partners, Ströer, is among Germany’s largest digital media groups, reaching 80% of German internet users through a vast portfolio of over 1,000 websites — including major domains like t-online.de, sport1.de, and giga.de.The other, Gravite, is a globally recognized mobile programmatic powerhouse, known for its high-quality, large-scale inventory and data-driven advertising capabilities across international markets."Following the opening of our German office, this partnership represents a pivotal step in Ads Interactive’s international growth strategy. It gives our Central and Eastern European partners access to premium advertising spaces that were once only available to their Western European counterparts," said Harald Stück, CEO of Ads Interactive Hungary. “Our mission is to empower export-oriented Hungarian and regional brands with measurable, high-impact, and premium access to the DACH market.”Thanks to the agreement, Hungarian brands and media agencies can now target German consumers in top-tier content environments — with competitive pricing and cutting-edge technology through header bidding, a real-time auction model that levels the playing field for advertisers."Ads Interactive has always been driven by innovation in adtech, and we see header bidding as a great opportunity for the Hungarian market," added Balázs Buza, Director of Innovation & Marketing at Ads Interactive. “Unlike traditional programmatic methods, header bidding introduces more competition, which leads to lower costs, better viewability, and significantly improved targeting — especially in mobile environments.”About Ads Interactive Media Group Ads Interactive Media Group is a leading digital advertising technology and content monetization company based in Hungary. The company delivers innovative, data-driven solutions to both advertisers and media partners across local and international markets. Its services span programmatic media buying, content recommendation engines, video and mobile ad management, and customized technologies tailored for branding and performance-driven campaigns.

