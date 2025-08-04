Aviation Fuel Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aviation Fuel Market?

There has been a swift expansion in the size of the aviation fuel market in prior years. An increase from $231.54 billion in 2024 to $263.36 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%, is forecasted. Factors such as the demand for air travel, the state of the economy, and fuel price dynamics have contributed to this growth during the historical period.

The size of the aviation fuel market is anticipated to undergo a significant expansion in the coming years. The market, which is projected to reach $438.59 billion by 2029, is expected to proliferate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to a variety of factors including global economic development, fleet renewal processes, geopolitical circumstances, and recovery from the pandemic. Key trends to look out for within the forecast period encompass technological progress, sustainable aviation fuels, alternative fuels, and infrastructural investments.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Aviation Fuel Market?

The aviation fuel market is growing due to the global increase in air travel. The surge in population and the rise in income levels of the middle-class population have substantially elevated the demand for air travel in several developed and developing nations worldwide. Concurrently, the demand for aviation fuel, an essential ingredient for aircraft operation, has seen a significant increase. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association based in Canada, reported a rise of 36.9% in 2023 (evaluated in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) compared to 2022. Worldwide, the traffic for the full year of 2023 operated at 94.1% of pre-pandemic levels. In December 2023, there was a total traffic increase of 25.3% compared to December 2022. Hence, the escalating air travel will continue to fuel the growth of the aviation fuel market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Aviation Fuel Market?

Major players in the Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BP plc

• Chevron Corporation

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• PJSC Gazprom

• Indian Oil Corporation Limited

• Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell)

• TotalEnergies

• Neste Oyj

• World Fuel Service

• Valero Energy Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aviation Fuel Industry?

Leading firms in the aviation fuel market are innovating with the creation of cutting-edge solutions like fuel processing technologies. These methods and systems are designed to transform raw fuels into more refined and efficient forms, cutting down on emissions for a variety of uses, including energy generation and transportation. An example of this progress is US-based tech firm Honeywell's launch of ethanol-to-jet fuel (ETJ) processing technology in October 2022. This innovation enables fuel producers to turn corn, cellulosic or sugar-based ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Honeywell's ETJ process, depending on the type of ethanol used, can result in a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% for the entire lifecycle of the fuel, in comparison to standard petroleum-based jet fuel.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aviation Fuel Market Report?

The aviation fuelmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fuel Type: Jet A, Jet A1, Jet B, JP 5, JP 8, Avgas, Biofuel

2) By Grade: Jet fuel, Aviation Gasoline, Biokerosene

3) By End Use: Commercial, Military, Private, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Jet A: Standard Jet A, Jet A With Additives

2) By Jet A1: Standard Jet A1, Jet A1 With Additives

3) By Jet B: Standard Jet B, Jet B With Additives

4) By JP 5: Standard JP 5, JP 5 with Additives

5) By JP 8: Standard JP 8, JP 8 With Additives

6) By Avgas: Avgas 100LL, Avgas 100

7) By Biofuel: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Bio-Derived Jet Fuel, Blended Biofuels

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aviation Fuel Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Aviation Fuel, North America was recorded as the leading region in 2024. The fastest anticipated growth is projected to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

