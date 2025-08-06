Business Awards UK: 2025 Hair and Beauty Awards Celebrate Skilled Salons
Business Awards UK 2025 Hair and Beauty Awards Winners
- Bertie and Belle - Newcomer Salon of the Year
- Vale Laser Aesthetics - Best Aesthetic Practitioner
- Ooh-la-lashes Essex Eyelashes - Salon of the Year
- BeauTouch Aesthetic Clinic - Best Family Run Salon
- Room 216 - Beautician of the Year
- Radiant - Client Satisfaction Award
Business Awards UK 2025 Hair and Beauty Awards Finalists
- ND Skin Clinic - Best Aesthetic Practitioner, Salon of the Year
- Grace Hair - Newcomer Salon of the Year
- LB BEAUTY & CLINIC - Beautician of the Year
- EssencesByNadya - Client Satisfaction Award
Raising Standards in Hair and Beauty
The 2025 Hair and Beauty Awards highlight a growing professionalism across the sector, with this year’s winners exemplifying strong ethical values, clinical precision, and community engagement. Many of the recognised businesses have invested significantly in training, safety, and service development, drawing on both personal experience and industry best practice to build services that meet a diverse range of client needs.
Several winning salons have taken steps to create accessible and culturally aware environments, offering specialised care in welcoming settings. Others have demonstrated a commitment to ongoing improvement, adopting evidence-based approaches and maintaining rigorous quality assurance across treatments and consultations. Their achievements reflect a shift towards more thoughtful, informed, and client-focused standards across the industry.
Business Awards UK congratulates all the 2025 Hair and Beauty Awards winners and finalists for their dedication, professionalism, and the positive influence they continue to have within their communities and the wider beauty sector.
To learn more about the 2025 Hair and Beauty Awards and the work of this year’s award recipients, please contact Business Awards UK.
