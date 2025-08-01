Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 Unlocks Laboratory and Innovation for Thailand’s Future Economy

About

Since 2002, Market-Comms has thrived towards a strategic communications agency for delivering the best support to all kind of businesses in Thailand. Market-Comms shape your dream and create its reality as our promise “Market-Comms where your BRAND wishes come true.” Market-Comms is strategic communication agency with the skill set and client base of global agency. Establishing two decades ago, today Market-Comms is well-known as communication maven by international and local corporations. Our aim is to provide clients with strategic communication consultancy that has significant and measurable impact on their business. We provide tailer-made communication with a comprehensive range of professional communication services including Public Relations | Digital Communication | Issue and Crisis Communication | Brand – Market -Consumer Research | Conference and Training The provision of generic support expected from a full service agency, Market-Comms has focused on special knowledge and expertise in the following areas: Agriculture, Consumer products and services, Energy and mining, Education, Government campaign, Healthcare, Hospitality, Trade and Exhibition Shows. Market-Comms strongly believes that effective communication is a cornerstone to success in business. Pulling together an impact communication campaign requires passion, clarity, creativity and the highest possible attention to detail – all of which we offer with a personal service. All experiences that reflect the knowledge, strategies and business experience, professionalism that our staff possesses. Let us plan your communication strategies and be one of a kind brand.