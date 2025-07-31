Senate Bill 961 Printer's Number 1087
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - that has:
(1) the capability in all respects to fully perform the
requirements under a contract for public works; and
(2) the integrity and reliability that will ensure good
faith performance.
Section 3. Prohibited practices.
Contract specifications issued by a public body soliciting
bids on public works may not include any of the following:
(1) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of
its subcontractors utilize workers:
(i) represented by a designated labor organization;
or
(ii) referred by a designated labor organization.
(2) A requirement that the successful bidder's existing
workforce or any of its subcontractors' workforces affiliate
with or pay dues to a labor organization.
(3) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of
its subcontractors recognize a labor organization as the
exclusive representative of any employees on the public
works.
(4) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of
its subcontractors participate in an apprenticeship program.
(5) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of
its subcontractors pay employees a predetermined amount or
rate of wages, except as may be required by Federal law or
the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known as the
Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act, or the act of January 17,
1968 (P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968.
(6) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of
its subcontractors provide employees a specified type, amount
