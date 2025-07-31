Submit Release
Senate Bill 961 Printer's Number 1087

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - that has:

(1) the capability in all respects to fully perform the

requirements under a contract for public works; and

(2) the integrity and reliability that will ensure good

faith performance.

Section 3. Prohibited practices.

Contract specifications issued by a public body soliciting

bids on public works may not include any of the following:

(1) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of

its subcontractors utilize workers:

(i) represented by a designated labor organization;

or

(ii) referred by a designated labor organization.

(2) A requirement that the successful bidder's existing

workforce or any of its subcontractors' workforces affiliate

with or pay dues to a labor organization.

(3) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of

its subcontractors recognize a labor organization as the

exclusive representative of any employees on the public

works.

(4) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of

its subcontractors participate in an apprenticeship program.

(5) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of

its subcontractors pay employees a predetermined amount or

rate of wages, except as may be required by Federal law or

the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known as the

Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act, or the act of January 17,

1968 (P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968.

(6) A requirement that the successful bidder or any of

its subcontractors provide employees a specified type, amount

