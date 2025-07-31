Senate Bill 918 Printer's Number 1094

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1094

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

918

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO,

VOGEL, ROBINSON AND ARGALL, JULY 31, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 31, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing

for sentences for persons not to possess, use, manufacture,

control, sell or transfer firearms.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9720.9. Sentences for persons not to possess, use,

manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.

(a) Mandatory minimum sentence.--

(1) A person convicted under 18 Pa.C.S. § 6105(a)

(relating to persons not to possess, use, manufacture,

control, sell or transfer firearms) as a result of a

conviction under 18 Pa.C.S. § 6105(b) shall be sentenced to a

mandatory term of imprisonment of at least 11 months.

(2) The mandatory term of imprisonment under paragraph

(1) shall not apply if the felony conviction under 18 Pa.C.S.

§ 6105 was because the person was subject to 18 Pa.C.S. §

