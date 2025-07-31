Senate Bill 918 Printer's Number 1094
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1094
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
918
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO,
VOGEL, ROBINSON AND ARGALL, JULY 31, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 31, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing
for sentences for persons not to possess, use, manufacture,
control, sell or transfer firearms.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9720.9. Sentences for persons not to possess, use,
manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.
(a) Mandatory minimum sentence.--
(1) A person convicted under 18 Pa.C.S. § 6105(a)
(relating to persons not to possess, use, manufacture,
control, sell or transfer firearms) as a result of a
conviction under 18 Pa.C.S. § 6105(b) shall be sentenced to a
mandatory term of imprisonment of at least 11 months.
(2) The mandatory term of imprisonment under paragraph
(1) shall not apply if the felony conviction under 18 Pa.C.S.
§ 6105 was because the person was subject to 18 Pa.C.S. §
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.