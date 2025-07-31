Senate Bill 912 Printer's Number 1088
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - samples from arrestees or persons convicted of crimes.
§ 2316. DNA sample required [upon conviction, delinquency
adjudication and certain ARD cases].
(a) [General rule.--] Conviction or adjudication.--A person
who is convicted or adjudicated delinquent for criminal
homicide, a felony sex offense or other specified offense or who
is or remains incarcerated for a felony sex offense or other
specified offense on or after the effective date of this chapter
shall have a DNA sample collected as follows:
(1) A person who is sentenced or receives a delinquency
disposition to a term of confinement for an offense covered
by this subsection shall have a DNA sample collected upon
intake to a prison, jail or juvenile detention facility or
any other detention facility or institution. If the person is
already confined at the time of sentencing or adjudication,
the person shall have a DNA sample collected immediately
after the sentencing or adjudication. If a DNA sample is not
timely collected in accordance with this section, the DNA
sample may be collected any time thereafter by the prison,
jail, juvenile detention facility, detention facility or
institution.
(2) A person who is convicted or adjudicated delinquent
for an offense covered by this subsection shall have a DNA
sample collected as a condition for any sentence or
adjudication which disposition will not involve an intake
into a prison, jail, juvenile detention facility or any other
detention facility or institution.
(3) Under no circumstances shall a person who is
convicted or adjudicated delinquent for an offense covered by
this subsection be released in any manner after such
20250SB0912PN1088 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.