Senate Bill 914 Printer's Number 1090

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - recycling facility operator must create and maintain a permanent

record with a commercial enterprise, including another scrap

metal business, in order to establish a commercial account. The

record shall, at a minimum, include the following information:

(1) The full name and Federal or State tax

identification number of the commercial enterprise or

commercial account.

(2) The business address and telephone number of the

commercial enterprise or commercial account.

(b) Additional information.--The record for each commercial

enterprise maintained by the scrap processor or recycling

facility operator shall document every purchase and receipt of

ferrous metal or nonferrous metal and commercial metal property.

The documentation shall include, at a minimum:

(1) The date, time and value of the property being

purchased or received.

(2) A description of the predominant types of property

being purchased or received.

(c) Effect of establishing commercial account.--Once a

commercial account is established, if no financial transaction

occurs between the scrap processor or recycling facility

operator and the person delivering scrap material, then the

scrap processor or recycling facility operator need only

maintain a photocopy of the driver's license of the person

delivering the scrap material to comply with this subsection.

(d) Financial transactions.--Once a commercial account has

been established, if a financial transaction occurs between a

scrap processor or recycling facility operator and a person

delivering the scrap material, the scrap processor or recycling

facility operator shall obtain the following before completing

20250SB0914PN1090 - 8 -

