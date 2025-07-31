Senate Bill 914 Printer's Number 1090
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - recycling facility operator must create and maintain a permanent
record with a commercial enterprise, including another scrap
metal business, in order to establish a commercial account. The
record shall, at a minimum, include the following information:
(1) The full name and Federal or State tax
identification number of the commercial enterprise or
commercial account.
(2) The business address and telephone number of the
commercial enterprise or commercial account.
(b) Additional information.--The record for each commercial
enterprise maintained by the scrap processor or recycling
facility operator shall document every purchase and receipt of
ferrous metal or nonferrous metal and commercial metal property.
The documentation shall include, at a minimum:
(1) The date, time and value of the property being
purchased or received.
(2) A description of the predominant types of property
being purchased or received.
(c) Effect of establishing commercial account.--Once a
commercial account is established, if no financial transaction
occurs between the scrap processor or recycling facility
operator and the person delivering scrap material, then the
scrap processor or recycling facility operator need only
maintain a photocopy of the driver's license of the person
delivering the scrap material to comply with this subsection.
(d) Financial transactions.--Once a commercial account has
been established, if a financial transaction occurs between a
scrap processor or recycling facility operator and a person
delivering the scrap material, the scrap processor or recycling
facility operator shall obtain the following before completing
