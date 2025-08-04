The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 2D Materials Market to Expand at a 4.2% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $2.67 Billion

How Much Is The 2D Materials Market Worth?

The market for 2d materials has seen a consistent increase in its size over the years. It is projected to rise from a market worth of $2.2 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.27 billion in 2025, with an annual compound growth rate of 3.3%. The growth witnessed during the historic period is a result of the rising demand for high-performing electronic gadgets, an increase in research and development funding, the broadening usage of graphene-based materials in commercial sectors, a burgeoning interest in energy storage as well as battery technologies, and superior material properties when compared to conventional alternatives.

The market for 2D materials is projected to exhibit steady expansion in the ensuing years, with expectations for its value to reach $2.67 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The projected growth for this period is tied to a surge in demand for superior electronic and optoelectronic gadgets, mounting R&D investments, expansion in the semiconductor industry, government-backed initiatives and funding directed towards 2D material research, and broadening of applications for graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs). Key emerging trends over this forecast period encompass the integration of flexible and wearable technologies, breakthroughs in nanotechnology and material engineering, the rise of large-scale production methodologies, the inclusion of 2D materials in semiconductor fabrication, and the progress in techniques of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) geared towards mass production.

What Are The Factors Driving The 2D Materials Market?

The expansion of the automotive industry is predicted to spur the progression of the 2D materials market. This development is due to the rising usage of autonomous driving technology, which augments safety and comfort. Funding in AI-based driver support systems is expediting the progress of autonomous vehicles. In the automotive sector, 2D materials enhance battery efficacy, reduce weight, and develop superior sensors, all contributing to improved performance and safety. For example, Records from Statistics Canada, a government agency in Canada, disclosed that in 2022, the total count of road motor vehicles registered in Canada had seen a growth of 0.3%, reaching 26.3 million, up from 2021. Crucially, the registration of light-duty electric vehicles showed an uptick from 2.3% in 2021 to 3.0% in 2022. Consequently, the escalating automotive industry is propelling the growth of the 2D materials market.

Who Are The Major Players In The 2D Materials Market?

Major players in the 2D Materials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology

• BASF SE

• LG Chem Ltd

• Sixth Element Materials Technology

• AIXTRON SE

• ACS Material LLC

• Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd

• NanoXplore Inc.

• CVD Equipment Corporation

• Black Swan Graphene Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The 2D Materials Sector?

Top corporations in the 2D materials market are creating inventive products such as high-volume graphene powder to boost their performance across different sectors. Essentially, high-volume graphene powder is the mass production of graphene in a powdered state, commonly used as an additive in diverse industrial uses. For example, in January 2024, NanoXplore Inc., a graphene-focused firm based in Canada, declared plans to increase production capability at their St-Clotilde, QC plant to cater to the rising demand for graphene-fortified SMC components from a current client. This step is in line with the firm's plan to increase production, improve efficiency, and back key sectors such as automotive, aerospace, energy storage, and coatings.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest 2D Materials Market Share?

The 2D materialsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Graphene, Hexagonal Boron Nitride, Black Phosphorus, Germanene, Silicene, Other Types

2) By Production Method: Chemical Vapor Deposition, Mechanical Exfoliation, Liquid Exfoliation, Other Production Methods

3) By End User: Electronics, Energy Storage Devices, Composite And Coating, Biomedical Applications, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Graphene: Monolayer Graphene, Few-Layer Graphene, Graphene Nanoplatelets, Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO), Pristine Graphene

2) By Hexagonal Boron Nitride (h-BN): Monolayer h-BN, Few-Layer h-BN, h-BN Nanotubes, h-BN Nanoparticles

3) By Black Phosphorus: Monolayer Phosphorene, Few-Layer Phosphorene, Bulk Black Phosphorus

4) By Germanene: Monolayer Germanene, Doped Germanene, Functionalized Germanene

5) By Silicene: Monolayer Silicene, Silicene Nanoribbons, Hydrogenated Silicene

6) By Other Types: Stanene, Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS₂), Tungsten Disulfide (WS₂), Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDs), Other Emerging 2D Materials

What Are The Regional Trends In The 2D Materials Market?

In 2024, the biggest region in the 2D materials market was North America. Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most accelerated growth throughout the forecasted period. The 2D materials market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

