Air Oil Separators Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Air Oil Separators Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Air Oil Separators Market In 2025?

The market for air oil separators has been experiencing consistent growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $1.86 billion in 2024 to about $1.94 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The notable growth observed in the earlier period is tied to the heightened demand for high-grade industrial machinery, a boost in the likelihood of seizing even the tiniest oil droplets, growing demand for Air Oil Separator, along with the expansion of the automotive industry.

The market size for air oil separators is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the ensuing years, projected to reach $2.41 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be credited to the escalating stringency of environmental rules, greater acceptance of renewable energy sources, and a growing preference for pleated air oil separators in consumer sectors. Additionally, the market is boosted by the rising demand for energy efficiency and increased uptake of electric vehicles. Key trends for this period include technological advancement, improvements in manufacturing procedures, product evolution, and enhancements in air oil separator technology, including innovative design and functionality.

Download a free sample of the air oil separators market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18215&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Air Oil Separators Market?

The escalating demand for packaged food is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the air oil separators market. This encompasses food items enclosed in a package or container, ensuring that the contents aren't easily tampered with or altered unless the packaging is disturbed. The increased allure of packaged food is attributed to its convenience, time-efficiency, cleanliness, and food safety, coupled with evolving consumer behaviour. Air oil separators play a crucial role in extracting oil and other pollutants from the compressed air implemented in food processing and packaging processes. This ensures the hygiene standards and quality of packaged food products by maintaining uncontaminated and clean air conditions throughout its manufacture. For instance, the Food Export Association of the Midwest USA, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported in 2022 that retail sales of packaged foods in Japan are forecasted to reach $235.9 billion by 2026. This indicates a rise of 9.1%, or $19.6 billion, compared to 2022. Consequently, the burgeoning popularity of packaged food is steering the growth of the air oil separators market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Air Oil Separators Industry?

Major players in the Air Oil Separators Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Atlas Copco

• Ingersoll Rand Inc.

• MANN+HUMMMEL

• Donaldson Company Inc.

• Meggitt Control Systems

• Chicago Pneumatic

• Sullair Australia

• Walker Engineering

• Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd.

• K&N Engineering

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Air Oil Separators Market In The Globe?

Leading enterprises in the air oil separators marketplace are concentrating on creating groundbreaking solutions, such as integrated baffles, to augment engine durability and efficiency. Integrated baffles are a technical feature utilized in air oil separators to assist in isolating oil from compressed gas or air streams. For example, K&N, an American firm, unveiled an innovative air oil separator product range in September 2023. These products are engineered with easy installation, large capacity, efficient filtration, and premium materials for effective oil removal from compressed gas/air streams, subsequently guarding equipment downstream in a range of industrial applications. By incorporating built-in baffles, K&N has produced air oil separators that proficiently sift oil from crankcase pressure before it is circulated back to the intake tract. These separators proficiently minimize carbon deposits formed by vapors in the intake manifold and valves, thereby offering enhanced engine protection and durability.

What Segments Are Covered In The Air Oil Separators Market Report?

The air oil separatorsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pleated, Coalescing, Deep Filter

2) By Application: Oil Lubricated Compressors, Oil Lubricated Vacuum Pumps

3) By End User: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Automotive, Aerospace, Food And Beverage, Chemical, Other Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Pleated: Pleated Cartridge Filters, Pleated Element Filters, Pleated Paper Filters

2) By Coalescing: Fiber Coalescing Filters, Metal Coalescing Filters, Hydrophobic Coalescing Filters

3) By Deep Filter: Activated Carbon Filters, Resin Bonded Filters, Depth Media Filters

View the full air oil separators market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-oil-separators-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Air Oil Separators Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global air oil separators market as per the Air Oil Separators Global Market Report 2025. The report further projects the region's growth status. The regions incorporated in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Air Oil Separators Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Crude Oil Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crude-oil-global-market-report

Hydraulic Workover Unit Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydraulic-workover-unit-global-market-report

Industrial Gases Glass Industry Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-glass-industry-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.