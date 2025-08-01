Precision Epigenomics Announces Nannon Roosa, PMP, CPA, FACMPE, as Vice President, Technology Licensing Strategy

Nannon Roosa

Roosa joins the team to strengthen strategic initiatives surrounding laboratory licensing of the EPISEEK multicancer early detection tests and other products.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Epigenomics is pleased to announce that Nannon Roosa will join the company as a consultant and serve as Vice President, Technology Licensing Strategy, effective August 1, 2025.

“Licensing our molecular diagnostics technology to external laboratories and healthcare providers offers a strategic opportunity to expand market reach, generate non‑dilutive revenue, and accelerate adoption—without the need for large‑scale infrastructure investment,” said Mark Nelson, CEO of Precision Epigenomics. “We are thrilled to welcome Nannon to our team. Her proven track record and deep industry expertise will not only validate our IP but also drive collaborative innovation that enables us to concentrate on our core strength in R&D.”

Richard Bernert, COO of Precision Epigenomics, added, “Nannon’s dynamic leadership in licensing strategy and her comprehensive understanding of the biotech landscape make her an invaluable asset. Her contributions will be pivotal in expanding our strategic partnerships and in delivering innovative diagnostic solutions to the market.”

Ms. Roosa has been described as a “force” in the Southern Arizona biotech community. As a Managing Partner with Crescent Edge Consulting and Commercialization Partner with Tech Launch Arizona, she brings deep expertise in bioscience product development, regulatory compliance, and commercialization strategy. Notably, as President and Co‑Founder of CATS Tonometer, she guided the FDA clearance of three ophthalmic devices—all of which achieved national distribution. She is also actively engaged in the Arizona innovation ecosystem as a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council (SALC), Bioindustry Organization of Southern Arizona (BIOSA), Arizona Tech Investors (ATI), AZBio, and AZ Tech Council. She is a member of the Flinn Foundation’s Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee and is also prior co-chair of the Risk Capital Team and Flinn Bio Capital Conference.

“I’m honored to join Precision Epigenomics at such an exciting stage in its journey,” said Roosa. “By working closely with laboratories and healthcare providers, I look forward to unlocking new pathways for our molecular diagnostics—bringing innovative, patient‑centered solutions to market faster and with greater impact.”

Roosa’s enduring commitment to fostering biotech innovation and mentoring emerging startups will enable the Precision Epigenomics team to grow with innovation and efficiency. For more information about Nannon Roosa, or to schedule an interview, please contact Jannalee Johnson at jjohnson@precision-epigenomics.com.

About Precision Epigenomics

Precision Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics innovator dedicated to delivering actionable healthcare insights through advanced epigenetic technology and strategic collaboration. With a focus on cutting-edge R&D and partnership integration, the company is transforming diagnostic pathways to improve patient outcomes.

About Nannon Roosa

Nannon Roosa, PMP, CPA, FACMPE is a seasoned entrepreneur and bioscience commercialization expert. As a Managing Partner with Crescent Edge Consulting and Commercialization Partner Tech Launch Arizona, she has played a pivotal role in launching bioscience technologies and guiding critical FDA clearances, as evidenced during her tenure with CATS Tonometer. Roosa is also a member of SALC, BIOSA, AZBio, AZ Tech Council, and Arizona Tech Investors, and serves on the Flinn Foundation’s Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee.

