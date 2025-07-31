H.R. 3767, Health Professionals Scholarship Program Improvement Act of 2025

H.R. 3767 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to issue employment contracts to participants in the Health Professionals Scholarship Program within 90 days of their completion of the program. The bill would also require VA to report to the Congress semiannually through 2027 on the implementation of that employment requirement. Because VA is already required to employ people who complete the scholarship program, CBO estimates that implementing the provision would not increase staffing levels. Satisfying the reporting requirement would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025–2030 period, CBO estimates. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The bill also would prohibit smoking on the premises of any Veterans Health Administration facility. According to VA, the department already maintains a smoke-free policy at all such facilities. Thus, CBO estimates that enacting this provision would not affect the federal budget.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.