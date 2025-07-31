Acadian Heritage Month Launch

CANADA, July 31 - From left, Kyle MacQuarrie, MLA for Inverness; Sen. Allister Surette; Premier Tim Houston; Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie; Jules Chiasson, Executive Director of the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse; and Sen. Réjean Aucoin (Province of Nova Scotia)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.