Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,722 in the last 365 days.

Acadian Heritage Month Launch

CANADA, July 31 - From left, Kyle MacQuarrie, MLA for Inverness; Sen. Allister Surette; Premier Tim Houston; Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie; Jules Chiasson, Executive Director of the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse; and Sen. Réjean Aucoin (Province of Nova Scotia)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Acadian Heritage Month Launch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more