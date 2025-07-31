Mayor Michelle Wu Celebrates New Beer and Wine State Legislation and Promotes Available Liquor License Opportunities Available to Businesses

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu and State Representative Aaron Michlewitz celebrated new legislation that will allow businesses with beer and wine licenses to upgrade to all alcohol licenses. In addition, the City of Boston Licensing Board today approved community space liquor license applications for American Repertory Theater, Boston Center for the Arts, and Sorrel & Lime. The approved applicants are located in Allston, the South End, and Dorchester, respectively. The Licensing Board is currently in the process of sending the applications to the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) for further review. Since the 2024 legislation, Boston has granted 61 businesses new liquor licenses, helping entrepreneurs bolster their businesses and build wealth citywide.

“These new, upgraded liquor licenses will help strengthen our economy and support the local businesses that anchor our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thankful to our state legislators who made this possible, to the City Councilors and advocates who advocated for more opportunity through expanding liquor licenses, and the City of Boston Licensing Board, Office of Small Business, and Office of Nightlife Economy for their countless efforts to support our local businesses and community spaces. I encourage local businesses across our neighborhoods to consider applying for an available liquor license and look forward to celebrating these new restaurants and community spaces as they continue to grow.”

The Fiscal Year 2026 Massachusetts State Budget gives municipalities the opportunity to allow businesses to trade in their beer and wine license for a restricted all alcohol license. To accept this option, Mayor Wu will introduce an order to the City Council in the coming weeks. Once approved by the City Council, the Licensing Board will adopt regulations and inform businesses about the steps of the upgrade process. This fall, the Licensing Board and Office of Small Business will host workshops and consultation hours to ensure beer and wine licensees understand the legislation and how it could potentially impact their business.

“Allowing businesses to upgrade liquor licenses while still respecting the neighborhood process will lead to great opportunities for restaurants and bars all across the City. This legislative change is a great opportunity for them to grow and prosper by upgrading from beer and wine to all alcohol licenses,” said State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means. “I want to thank the Mayor for her support of this initiative and her unwavering commitment to the economic growth of the City."

“This new legislation is a game-changer for our small businesses, especially in Black and Brown neighborhoods that have been historically locked out of opportunities to grow and thrive,” said State Representative Christopher Worrell, 5th Suffolk District. “By expanding access to all-alcohol licenses, we’re giving local entrepreneurs the tools they need to compete, to build wealth, and to shape the future of our communities. I’m proud to have fought for these changes at the State House, and I’ll continue to champion equity and economic empowerment for every corner of Boston—especially the ones that have been left behind for far too long.”

“This latest step in liquor license reforms is a welcome change for our antiquated liquor license system," said City Councilor Brian Worrell. "We've already started seeing the benefits of adding 225 new ZIP Code-restricted licenses last year, and this upgrade of 300 more will further help our small business owners, add jobs, and spark business growth in our neighborhoods."

The beer and wine upgrade builds on last year’s legislation to increase availability of liquor licenses in Boston. After Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a successful Home Rule Petition, Governor Maura Healey signed legislation on September 11, 2024, bringing 225 new liquor licenses to Boston. This new batch is the single largest addition to Boston’s liquor license quota since the end of Prohibition. With this influx, the City has the ability to support local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. Specifically, the legislation created:

195 zip code-restricted licenses (both all alcohol and beer and wine) in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, and West Roxbury, to be granted to the City over three calendar years

15 all alcohol licenses for community spaces, including non-profits, small theaters, and outdoor spaces

12 transferable all alcohol licenses

3 all alcohol neighborhood restricted licenses in Oak Square, Brighton

“At the City, we have the privilege of serving the 18,000 small businesses that employ 125,000 people and generate $28 billion each year. More than 10 percent of those businesses are restaurants and bars, and we continue to work tirelessly to provide wrap-around support services, remove barriers, streamline procedures, and deliver as much information to make obtaining a liquor license and running a business as easy as possible,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “With small businesses continuing to bear the brunt of destructive national policies, liquor licenses can help increase an operator’s profit margin to keep them afloat and offer a chance to invest in growth. We encourage more entrepreneurs to seek out the remaining neighborhood restricted licenses, and remain dedicated to educating them on the new option to upgrade an existing beer and wine license to an all alcohol license. This latter option will provide the City with another tool to support the growth and sustainability of our restaurants, who bring vibrancy and a place to gather across our communities.”

In early 2025, the Licensing Board approved 37 new liquor licenses and in June, the Licensing Board approved another 21 licenses. Today the Licensing Board approved three community space licenses: American Repertory Theater in Allston, Boston Center for the Arts in the South End, and Sorrel & Lime in Dorchester. The City of Boston is encouraging businesses throughout the city—but particularly businesses located in 02119, 02121, 02122, 02124, 02125, 02126, 02129, 02132, and 02136—to apply.

“We are happy to be part of a great collaboration with the City of Boston and State,” said Stephen Clark, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. “This is a great opportunity for new restaurants to open in certain neighborhoods and for those restaurants who want to upgrade their liquor license to do so. Opening new restaurants provides jobs and supports a bustling economic environment.”

"Mayor Wu has made a big difference for Boston businesses by listening to our ideas and working with her team to help us recover and grow after the pandemic,” said Helen Chen, Vice President of Chinatown Business Association. “This new liquor license program is another example of the administration finding new ways to make sure every neighborhood has successful, strong businesses."

“We appreciate the time and effort these community space applicants—and all 61 approved applicants—have put into their applications,” said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. “We look forward to reviewing additional applications and encourage all potential applicants to engage with the Licensing Board throughout the process. We are here to help.”

The businesses approved today completed their application and community process prior to May 23, qualifying them for the second round of the allocation process.

When reviewing additional applications, the Board will continue to factor in evolving neighborhood needs, market realities, the strength and sustainability of an establishment’s business plan, and the applicant’s ability to further economic growth for surrounding businesses.

The Mayor’s Office of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and Office of Small Business staff will continue to support potential applicants, as well as beer and wine licensees interested in upgrading their license.

Applicants and other interested parties are encouraged to make a drop-in appointment with the Boston Licensing Board at City Hall, Room 809 by contacting 617-635-4170 or emailing licensingboard@boston.gov. Beginning September 10, the Licensing Board will once again host bi-weekly office hours.

Potential liquor license applicants are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible. To apply, business owners must be able to demonstrate a legal right to occupy the premises. This could be a deed, lease, or letter of intent from a landlord. Learn more about applying for a liquor license on the Licensing Board website.