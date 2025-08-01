Austere Author Featured Trade Shows

Austere Trilogy: "Hope doesn’t survive because it’s strong—it survives because it refuses to die, even when the world demands it." Catalyst: "Power isn’t measured by the weapons you hold, but by the choices you make when the sky is burning." Nexus: "We are not defined by the shadows that chase us, but by the light we dare to carry into the unknown."

Austere is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers.

CORONA DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dystopian Cyberpunk Thriller Austere Launches – Author Rick Ricker to Appear at LA Comic Con, Fan Expo SF, and WonderConFans of dystopian and cyberpunk fiction have a new saga to dive into with the release of Book One of The Austere Trilogy – Austere by author Rick Ricker. Set in a fractured future dominated by the rival city-states of Grant, Teton, and Glaician, the novel delivers a high-stakes blend of survival, espionage, and rebellion in a world where technology is both weapon and salvation. Early buzz has propelled Austere into Amazon’s Top 1,000 in Cyberpunk Science Fiction.To celebrate the release, Rick Ricker will be making exclusive appearances at three major conventions where fans can meet him and immerse themselves in the world of Austere:• LA Comic Con – Los Angeles Convention Center – September 26–28, 2025• Fan Expo San Francisco – Moscone Center – November 2025 (Exact Dates TBD)• WonderCon – Anaheim Convention Center – March 27–28, 2026“Austere throws readers into a world where the last sparks of hope fight against overwhelming control,” says Ricker. “These characters—Arty, Raylee, Eliza, Donivan, and Pixo—are each carrying secrets that can either save their world or doom it. Meeting readers at these conventions makes that world real.”About AustereThe remnants of civilization are held under the strict control of Grant, Teton, and Glaician, three cities locked in a cold war of trade and espionage. When a chance discovery triggers events that threaten to unravel the fragile balance, five unlikely allies—gunslinger Arty, inventive engineer Eliza, skilled hacker Raylee, enigmatic prototype Donivan, and the sentient quantum AI Pixo—are thrust into a fight that forces them to question loyalty, identity, and the cost of survival.Their journey takes them beyond the safety of the cities into the dangerous Austere—a desolate expanse filled with unpredictable threats—where survival is earned one breath at a time. With every step, they uncover buried truths that challenge everything the cities believe, setting the stage for a rebellion no one expected.About The Austere TrilogyThe Austere Trilogy blends dystopian grit with cyberpunk intrigue, following a team of unlikely heroes as they uncover hidden technologies, confront oppressive powers, and challenge the forces that seek to control humanity’s future. Beginning with Austere, the series continues in Catalyst and Nexus, raising the stakes from city-wide survival to interstellar confrontation.Where to BuyAustere is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers. Attendees at the upcoming conventions can secure signed editions, exclusive trading cards, and insider previews of what’s next in the trilogy.Press Contact:Ricker Publishing📧 press@rickerpublishing.com

