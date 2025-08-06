Four Wood Golf Club Opens in Santa Monica with Hi-Tech Indoor Golf, VIP Guests and Mayor Lana Negrete Ribbon-Cutting

Four Wood Golf Club - 6 Hi-Tech Simulator Bays and Clubhouse Lounge Bar Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete cuts the ribbon to launch Four Wood Golf Club Four Wood Golf Club - the first indoor golf club in Santa Monica to have bar and restaurant

VIP guests and the Mayor celebrated the launch of Santa Monica’s newest indoor golf venue, combining tech-driven play with a social clubhouse lounge bar.

We’re here to make golf more accessible, more social, and more fun—while giving people plenty of reasons to keep coming back.” — Simon Page, Founder, Four Wood Golf Club

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Wood Golf Club officially opened its doors this week with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete, marking the grand opening of the city’s first indoor golf facility with restaurant and bar . The event brought together local officials, influencers, press, early members, and golf enthusiasts for a first look at the pioneering venue that blends high-tech play with high-end hospitality.Founder Simon Page addressed guests during the event, expressing gratitude to the City of Santa Monica, his team, and his wife for their support in bringing the concept to life. “Our goal with Four Wood Golf is simple: to create a place where golf meets community,” said Simon Page, Founder of Four Wood Golf Club. “Whether you're here to practice your swing, enjoy a drink with friends, or just discover something new, this space is about bringing people together through the game we love.”The grand opening of the golf club’s flagship Santa Monica venue drew an exciting mix of talent from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and social media creators. Guests enjoyed hands-on time with the club’s state-of-the-art golf simulators, shared plenty of laughs, and mingled over cocktails and bites in the lively, modern space. Notable attendees included The Bachelor Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei, comedian and golf ambassador LouLou Gonzalez, fitness coach and reality TV personality Tanner Courtad, and Bachelorette alum Justin Glaze. Also in attendance were former NBA player and Pepperdine assistant coach Tyus Edney, and writer and creator Aaron Curry.Early Momentum and Membership SurgeEven before the official opening, membership demand exceeded expectations. A majority of early members come from the neighborhood, with many looking for an active, social way to spend time together. The flexible format—offering unlimited play for members and pay-per-bay access for non-members—has drawn both seasoned players and social golfers.“We’re also seeing the space used by the community for more than just golf,” continued Page. “People are coming in to eat, drink, or work remotely during the day, then jumping into a sim bay for a few swings between emails. It’s clear that this is becoming more than just a golf venue.”Redefining the Modern Golf ExperienceFour Wood Golf Club taps into a broader cultural shift toward activity-based hospitality—where consumers seek experiences that combine recreation, socializing, and dining. With its elevated design, in-house Golf Pros, and state-of-the-art swing analysis, the club delivers on all three. Four Wood’s social tournaments, elevated food and beverage menu, members-only events, and curated programming keep players coming back—not just for the golf, but for the community and energy of the club.A Vision for GrowthFollowing the successful launch of its Santa Monica location, Four Wood Golf plans to expand into additional neighborhoods across Los Angeles, bringing its distinctive blend of tech, community, and clubhouse culture to a wider audience.“Golf is evolving,” expressed Page. “We’re here to make it more accessible, more social, and more fun—while giving people plenty of reasons to keep coming back.”For more information or to book a bay, visit fourwoodgolf.com

Four Wood Golf Club - Santa Monica

