'The Sound of Violet' Now Streaming Free on Tubi: Award-Winning Romentic Dramedy Explores Autism and Human Trafficking

"The Sound of Violet" Based on Acclaimed Novel is Now Streaming Free on Tubi. Award-Winning Film Explores Autism and Human Trafficking

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The critically acclaimed romantic drama "The Sound of Violet" is now available for free streaming on Tubi, expanding access to this thought-provoking film that tackles complex social issues through an unconventional love story. The film, starring Jason Treviño and Cora Cleary, is currently streaming free on Tubi alongside other platforms, including Amazon Prime, Plex, and Hoopla.

Based on the multiple award-winning novel by writer-director Allen Wolf, "The Sound of Violet" tells the unique story of Shawn, a young man with autism who believes he has found his soulmate in Violet, not realizing she is trapped in the world of prostitution. The film explores the unlikely relationship between Shawn, who has a rare condition that allows him to "hear" colors (synesthesia), and Violet, who sees him as her potential ticket to freedom.

Allen Wolf, who wrote, directed, and produced the film adaptation, drew inspiration from his own dating experiences while exploring neurodivergent individuals and victims of human trafficking. The result is a film that has garnered audience acclaim and appreciation for its sensitive handling of complex subject matter. Film Threat calls The Sound of Violet, " A bold and engaging film." Dove reviews says the movie is "entertaining, soul-searching and thoughtful," while FilmBook says it's "very touching. Needs to be told. Very well written."

The novel upon which the film is based has won numerous prestigious awards, including the Gold Medal from the Readers' Favorite International Book Contest, the Literary Classics Award Gold Medal, the Benjamin Franklin Awards Silver Medal, and Foreword's Book of the Year Award. Kirkus Reviews praised Wolf's novel, which inspired the movie, writing that "the high-concept narrative is entertaining, well-paced, and highly visual. It's a charming, humorous, and hopeful tale - a quirky, touching love story."

The film features compelling performances from its ensemble cast, led by Jason Treviño as Shawn and Cora Cleary as Violet. During production, lead actor Jason Treviño brought personal insight to his role, having grown up in Houston's foster care system with a mother who was a victim of trafficking. Cora Cleary went undercover to research her character, demonstrating the cast's commitment to authentic portrayals.

The supporting cast includes Jan D'Arcy as Ruth, Michael E. Bell as Anton, Kaelon Christopher as Colin, and Tyler Roy Roberts as Jake, each bringing depth to this complex narrative about human connection and understanding.

One of the film's standout elements is its lush orchestral score composed by the renowned Conrad Pope, whose extensive Hollywood credits include work on major franchises such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Matrix. Pope is one of the most respected and trusted musicians working in Hollywood today, with composers such as John Williams, Alexandre Desplat, and Hans Zimmer calling upon his expertise as one of the industry's top orchestrators.

The orchestral soundtrack has received widespread critical acclaim, with Film Score Monthly calling it a "stunning, romantic score," Movie Music UK praising it as "one of his best - beautifully arranged, searing and emotional," and Movie-Wave describing it as "warm, rich music that is very appealing."

Movie Music UK's Jonathan Broxton noted that "sincere, un-ironic romance scores are not common anymore," describing Pope's work as "straightforward, unashamedly sincere romantic dramatic music of the kind you just don't hear enough of these days." Film Score Monthly declared the score "often stunning" with "strong thematic content and expectedly engaging orchestrations."

Since its theatrical debut in April 2022, "The Sound of Violet" has sparked important conversations about representation in cinema and the intersection of autism awareness with social justice issues.

The availability of "The Sound of Violet" on Tubi represents Morning Star Pictures' commitment to making meaningful cinema accessible to wider audiences. The film is also available on multiple digital platforms, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu, as well as on Blu-ray and DVD.

The digital releases include extensive bonus features, with Apple TV offering filmmaker and cast discussions about the making of the film, insights from composer Conrad Pope about creating the music, the official theatrical trailer, and subtitles in English and Spanish. Blu-ray and DVD editions feature additional exclusive content, including director's commentary with the lead cast and a music video for "Anywhere But Here" by five-time Grammy nominee Brandon Heath.

Wolf has been featured on the "Navigating Hollywood" podcast discussing the film's themes of neurodiversity and the personal connections that drew him to this story about human trafficking and autism awareness. His approach to filmmaking emphasizes authentic storytelling that addresses real social issues while entertaining audiences.

"The Sound of Violet" ultimately delivers a message about the power of human connection to transcend circumstances and preconceptions. Through Shawn and Violet's unlikely relationship, the film explores themes of acceptance, understanding, and the possibility of redemption and new beginnings.

The film's availability on Tubi ensures that this important story can reach audiences who might not otherwise have access to independent cinema that tackles challenging social issues with sensitivity and hope.

About the Film:

Title: The Sound of Violet

Director/Writer/Producer: Allen Wolf

Starring: Jason Treviño, Cora Cleary, Jan D'Arcy, Michael E. Bell, Kaelon Christopher

Composer: Conrad Pope

Runtime: 107 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Now Available: Free streaming on Tubi

