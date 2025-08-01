ProAct Consulting Inc. Welcomes New Partner and Consultants, Enhancing Its Client-Focused Benefits Advisory Team

"Jim Guest joins as Partner alongside Pat Ryan and Blair Whatmore as benefit consultants, reinforcing ProAct Consulting’s leadership in group benefits."

We’re excited to expand our team with passionate, experienced advisors who share our commitment to clarity, service, and long-term client success.” — ProAct representative

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProAct Consulting Inc., a trusted employee benefits advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Guest, B.Comm, GBA, RPA, CEBS, as a Partner. The firm is also excited to welcome Pat Ryan and Blair Whatmore as benefit consultants, strengthening its capability to serve clients of all sizes across Ontario and beyond Pro Act Benefits Consultants

.

With over a decade of experience in the industry — including leadership roles at national insurers and consultancies — Jim Guest offers technical expertise, strategic insight, and a deeply client-centric approach. Meanwhile, Pat Ryan brings a proven track record working with small and mid-sized businesses and associations, and Blair Whatmore offers a people-first, HR-informed method to benefits planning, especially for startups and non-profits Pro Act Benefits Consultants

.

“We’re thrilled to expand our team with Jim, Pat, and Blair,” said a ProAct representative. “They embody ProAct’s dedication to service, clarity, and delivering real value. This expansion positions us to support more clients with tailored, high-touch benefits advisory.”

ProAct Consulting supports clients ranging from emerging startups to multi-location corporations. The firm offers solutions in health and dental benefits, disability coverage, group retirement plans, and integrated wellness strategies — all delivered with a transparent, results-driven, and customized approach.

This expanded advisory team further positions ProAct to meet the growing demand from organizations seeking clarity and confidence in their employee benefits strategy.

For more information, visit https://proactinsurance.com or contact the ProAct team at askus@proactconsultinginc.com or 905‑527‑1991.

