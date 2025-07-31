Appointment of associate global directors Americas, Middle East and North Africa

We are proud to announce the appointment of two new associate global directors. Professor Hariharan Iyer has been appointed as associate global director for the Americas, and Dr Mohamed Bakhit as associate global director for the Middle East and North Africa. Both will start their new roles on 1 August 2025.

Professor Hariharan Iyer – associate global director for the Americas

Professor Hariharan Iyer is a transplant nephrologist and professor of medicine at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University in London, Ontario, Canada. He specialises in developing approaches to expanding living donor renal transplantation through positive crossmatch, ABO-incompatible transplants, paired exchange and desensitisation protocols.

Hariharan currently serves as director of curriculum and assessment for postgraduate medical education at Western University and remains actively involved with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. An experienced MRCP PACES examiner, he also chairs the MRCP specialty question and question writing groups.

Professor Hariharan said: ‘I am delighted to be appointed as the associate global director for the Americas. I see this as a recognition of my longstanding commitment to the RCP’s activities through PACES, the specialty question writing group and as international adviser (IA) – Canada. It has been an extremely fulfilling experience to meet, work with and share insights with a wonderful team of examiners, RCP fellows and educators over the past decade.’

He added: ‘In today’s day and time of uncertainty and turmoil, different parts of the world face unique health-related challenges. I remain committed to playing a key role in supporting the delivery of the mission and principles of the RCP’s global strategy and upholding the high standards of its collaborative endeavours.’

Dr Mohamed Bakhit – associate global director for the Middle East and North Africa

Dr Mohamed Bakhit is a consultant in diabetes, endocrinology and general internal medicine at University Hospital Lewisham, London. His clinical interests include diabetes technology, young adult diabetes and adrenal and pituitary disorders. He completed his medical degree at the University of Khartoum in 2007, followed by clinical work in Saudi Arabia and specialist training in the UK through the South London Diabetes and Endocrinology Training Programme.

Mohamed has held leadership roles, including clinical lead for endocrinology and diabetes at Lewisham, and has a strong focus on service redesign, quality improvement and pathways development. He has also been actively engaged in international collaborations throughout his medical career.

He said: ‘I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to the role of associate global director for the Middle East and North Africa, focusing on supporting RCP members and fellows in the region, and influencing healthcare design and development.’