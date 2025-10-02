Royal College of Physicians welcomes expansion of solar panel scheme for NHS sites

The RCP has welcomed the government’s announcement of an expanded programme to install solar panels across more NHS sites in England.

Dr Mark Harber, RCP special adviser on healthcare sustainability and climate change, said:

“Today’s news that more NHS sites will benefit from solar panels is another important step towards the NHS in England reaching net zero by 2040.

“The climate crisis is a health crisis, and the NHS has a vital role to play in tackling it. This programme demonstrates how investment in clean energy can deliver financial benefits – reducing energy bills – while also contributing to the long-term health of the population by cutting emissions. We urge government to keep building on this momentum so that all NHS sites can benefit from cheaper bills and cleaner energy.”