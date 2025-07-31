Gov. Cox declares state of emergency as wildfires intensify

SALT LAKE CITY (July 31, 2025) — Gov. Cox today signed Executive Order 2025-08 declaring a 30-day state of emergency in response to escalating wildfires across Utah. The order, effective immediately, unlocks all available state resources to protect lives, homes, livestock and drinking-water supplies threatened by this year’s severe fire season.

Utah has already experienced 693 fires in 2025, burning nearly 114,000 acres. The four largest active fires alone account for more than 100,000 acres burned, and suppression costs have surpassed $103 million across local, state and federal agencies. Twenty-two Red Flag Warning days — marked by high winds, low humidity and critically dry fuels — underscore the extreme conditions firefighters face. These challenges follow record-low snowpack and precipitation that extended the warm, dry period in much of the state.

“Heroic efforts are underway as firefighters and emergency personnel work around the clock to save homes and neighborhoods,” Gov. Cox said. “We are mobilizing every tool at our disposal to support them and keep Utahns safe.”

The executive order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan, authorizes the deployment of the Utah National Guard if needed, and streamlines assistance for local governments under Utah Code §§ 53-2a-204 and 53-2a-206.

On Friday, Aug. 1, Gov. Cox will travel to the Monroe Canyon Fire to receive an on-site briefing, meet with local leaders and fire teams, and provide an update to members of the media. The Monroe Canyon Fire has burned more than 37,000 acres and destroyed seven cabins and homes. Shifting winds, abundant dry fuels, and fast-moving flames continue to threaten the surrounding community. The governor will continue to urge residents to follow evacuation orders and stay clear of the area so first responders can operate safely and effectively.

Wildfire season remains in full force, and conditions are extreme. So far this year, 72%t of Utah’s wildfires have been human-caused. The governor reminded the public that “fire sense” saves lives and property by reducing sparks from everyday activities and helping firefighters focus on blazes ignited by lightning.

Public safety and firefighter safety remain the top priority as Utah confronts the compounding threats of burn scars, debris flows, and post-fire flooding that linger long after the flames are out. The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless extended by the Legislature.