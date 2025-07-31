Missouri Chosen to Pilot Innovative Statewide Assessment Program

The U.S. Department of Education (USED) chose the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to pilot an innovative statewide assessment program focused on improving existing assessments in English language arts and mathematics.

USED selected DESE to take part in the Innovative Assessment Demonstration Authority (IADA) Program beginning in the 2025-26 school year. This positions Missouri as a national leader in designing modern, flexible, and student-centered assessment systems.

The IADA empowers DESE to begin development of its Success Ready Student Assessment (SRSA) system. This innovative approach moves beyond traditional end-of-year testing, offering modular assessments administered throughout the school year to provide timely feedback aligned to Missouri Learning Standards in English language arts and mathematics.

“This is a major milestone in Missouri’s work to reshape assessments in ways that truly serve our students, families, and educators,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger. “We are grateful to U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and the Department of Education for choosing the Show-Me State to pilot a new assessment to better gauge and improve student outcomes. It is our hope that this work will help us strengthen our statewide assessments to reflect local priorities, inform instruction, and support real-world learning.”

The SRSA was designed through collaborative efforts with Missouri educators, school leaders, and stakeholders, notably the local education agency members of Missouri’s Success-Ready Student Network. The SRSA pilot will:

Use through-year modular assessments to give students multiple opportunities to demonstrate mastery;

Deliver real-time, actionable data to teachers, students, and families to guide learning;

Ensure alignment with Missouri Learning Standards; and

Support both traditional and competency-based learning environments.

Missouri was the only state approved to participate in the IADA program this year. In the fall of 2024, USED awarded DESE $1 million to develop or improve models of assessment through the Competitive Grants for State Assessments program. This grant will be used to cover the initial phases of the pilot program.

“The SRSA system is rooted in the belief that assessments should enhance — not interrupt — teaching and learning,” said Commissioner Eslinger. “We are excited to work with our educators, families, and national partners to refine a system that provides meaningful insights and prepares all students for success.”

To learn more about DESE’s IADA application and the SRSA system, visit Success Ready Student Assessment (SRSA).