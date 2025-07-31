Mobile Construction Cranes Market Hit USD 17.2 Billion by 2035 | Key Players: Liebherr, Terex Corporation, Manitowoc

Analysis Of Mobile Construction Cranes Market Covering 30 + Countries Including Analysis Of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC Countries

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Mobile Construction Cranes Market , valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2035, driven by a steady CAGR of 4.0%. Fueled by infrastructure expansion, renewable energy projects, and rapid urbanization, mobile construction cranes are essential for efficient material handling in construction and industrial sectors. This press release explores the key drivers, projections, and opportunities shaping this dynamic industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2299 Why Is the Market Growing?Global infrastructure investments, such as the U.S.’s USD 1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and India’s USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline, drive demand for mobile construction cranes, with global construction spending rising 6% in 2024. Renewable energy projects, including wind farms and solar installations, require cranes for heavy lifting, boosting demand by 10%. Urbanization, with 56% of the global population in urban areas in 2024, fuels construction of high-rise buildings and transport networks. Innovations like Tadano’s 2023 electric truck cranes reduce emissions by 20%, aligning with EU’s 2035 net-zero goals. High costs (USD 500,000–2 million per crane) are offset by rental models, adopted by 30% of contractors, cutting upfront expenses by 15%.What Are the Key Market Projections?The market is set to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 5.6 billion by 2035, growing from USD 11.6 billion in 2025 to USD 17.2 billion at a 4.0% CAGR. The truck-mounted crane segment, holding a 60% share in 2025, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR, generating USD 2.5 billion in opportunities due to its mobility and versatility. Asia-Pacific, with a 40% share in 2025, leads with a 5.0% CAGR, driven by China’s Belt and Road Initiative and India’s 10% infrastructure growth. North America, growing at a 4.2% CAGR, benefits from U.S. projects valued at USD 550 billion in 2024. Historical growth from 2020 to 2024 averaged a 3.8% CAGR, with steady momentum expected. Short-term growth (2025–2028) focuses on urban construction, while long-term trends (2029–2035) emphasize renewable energy and smart cranes.How Can Stakeholders Leverage Opportunities?Stakeholders in construction, renewable energy, and equipment manufacturing can capitalize by investing in eco-friendly cranes, like Liebherr’s 2024 hybrid models, reducing fuel costs by 15%. Partnerships, such as Terex’s 2023 collaboration with Middle Eastern contractors, expand market reach in Asia-Pacific, projected to account for 45% of demand by 2030. Focusing on truck cranes, contributing 60% of revenue in 2025, ensures scalability for infrastructure projects. Compliance with OSHA and EU safety standards boosts market trust, while targeting high-growth markets like India, with a 6% CAGR, unlocks potential. Expanding rental services, like MYCRANE’s 2023 U.S. entry, addresses cost barriers, increasing adoption by 12%.Buy Report – Instant Access: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2299 What Does the Report Cover?Fact.MR’s report analyzes the Mobile Construction Cranes Market across 30+ countries, covering segments by type (truck cranes, crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, all-terrain cranes), lifting capacity (up to 100 tons, 100–200 tons, above 200 tons), application (construction, oil & gas, renewable energy, others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa). It highlights trends like telematics, electric cranes, and rental services. Combining primary research from industry experts and secondary data, the report provides actionable insights into market dynamics, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities through 2035.Who Are the Market Leaders?Key players include Liebherr, Terex Corporation, Manitowoc, and Tadano. Liebherr’s 2024 L1-32 crane, with a 4-ton capacity, strengthened its compact crane portfolio, while Tadano’s 2023 GT-1200XL-2 truck crane gained traction in construction. These companies, holding over 50% of the market, drive innovation through R&D and partnerships, such as Manitowoc’s 2024 deal with European contractors. Regional players like Sany India focus on cost-effective solutions for Asia-Pacific, enhancing competitiveness. Strategic acquisitions, like Terex’s 2021 purchase of MDS International, bolster market presence.What Challenges and Solutions Exist?High crane costs (USD 500,000–2 million) and operator shortages, with 18% vacancy rates in 2024, pose challenges. Regulatory delays, averaging 12 months, and maintenance complexities, impacting 10% of fleets, hinder growth. Solutions include electric cranes, reducing operating costs by 20%, and telematics, improving fleet efficiency by 15%, as seen in Liebherr’s 2024 systems. Localized production in Asia-Pacific, adopted by 25% of manufacturers, mitigates supply risks. Training programs, implemented by 20% of U.S. firms in 2024, address skill gaps. Compliance with ISO 26262 and EU emissions standards ensures market resilience.What Are the Recent Developments?In 2024, global construction spending rose by 6%, boosting crane demand by 8%, with 1,500 units sold in North America. Asia-Pacific’s 40% share reflects China’s USD 100 billion infrastructure projects and India’s 10% construction growth. Tadano’s 2023 GT-1200XL-2 truck crane, with a 120-ton capacity, improved lifting efficiency by 10%. Liebherr’s 2024 hybrid cranes supported EU’s green goals, reducing emissions by 15%. The Middle East’s 5% CAGR aligns with Saudi Arabia’s USD 500 billion NEOM project, driving rough terrain crane demand. Regulatory advancements, like the EU’s 2024 safety standards, increased telematics adoption by 12%.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: All-terrain Cranes Market research report Segmented By Capacity, By Application Type, & by region. Truck Cranes Market forecasted to reach US$ 14.9 billion by 2033

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.