DEQ issues 12 penalties in June for environmental violations

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 12 penalties totaling $756,921 in June for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $2,550 to $464,678. Alleged violations included a construction company filling in a stream and wetland without the required stormwater permit; a pulp and paper mill violating its air permit; and a vessel owner not immediately collecting and removing spilled diesel fuel.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

AMA Mini Mart Inc. 1, Klamath Falls, $15,300, underground storage tanks

Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, McMinnville, $26,400, wastewater

City of Stanfield, Stanfield, $6,825, wastewater

City of Willamina, Willamina, $2,550, wastewater

Edward Stanton, Arlington, $43,800, emergency response

Georgia-Pacific Toledo LLC, Toledo, $116,108, air quality

Joshua Kimber, Cloverdale, $10,914, stormwater

Medford Water Commission, Central Point, $6,000, wastewater

Mike O’Malley & O'Malley Brothers Corporation, Boring, $464,678 stormwater

Northwest Freight LLC, Troutdale, $33,898, stormwater

Reinard Pollmann, Reedsport, $21,734, solid waste

Walsh Trucking Co. LTD, Troutdale, $8,714, stormwater

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.