DEQ issues 12 penalties in June for environmental violations
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 12 penalties totaling $756,921 in June for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.
Fines ranged from $2,550 to $464,678. Alleged violations included a construction company filling in a stream and wetland without the required stormwater permit; a pulp and paper mill violating its air permit; and a vessel owner not immediately collecting and removing spilled diesel fuel.
DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:
- AMA Mini Mart Inc. 1, Klamath Falls, $15,300, underground storage tanks
- Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, McMinnville, $26,400, wastewater
- City of Stanfield, Stanfield, $6,825, wastewater
- City of Willamina, Willamina, $2,550, wastewater
- Edward Stanton, Arlington, $43,800, emergency response
- Georgia-Pacific Toledo LLC, Toledo, $116,108, air quality
- Joshua Kimber, Cloverdale, $10,914, stormwater
- Medford Water Commission, Central Point, $6,000, wastewater
- Mike O’Malley & O'Malley Brothers Corporation, Boring, $464,678 stormwater
- Northwest Freight LLC, Troutdale, $33,898, stormwater
- Reinard Pollmann, Reedsport, $21,734, solid waste
- Walsh Trucking Co. LTD, Troutdale, $8,714, stormwater
Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.
Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.
DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
