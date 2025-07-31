Job Announcement - Director of Medicaid Fraud Control Unit

Position No.: 125-30202

Salary Range: Commensurate with Experience

Closing Date: Open Until Filled

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package

Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: Bismarck, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Claire Ness, Chief Deputy Attorney General

Duties and Tasks

This position provides leadership, direction, and management of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) within the Office of Attorney General. MFCU investigates and prosecutes health care providers who defraud the North Dakota Medicaid Program or who abuse, neglect, or financially exploit a patient. The MFCU has statewide jurisdiction to prosecute offenders criminally or file civil actions. The Director of MFCU’s responsibilities include:

1. Providing leadership and direction to the MFCU Division including supervising investigators to ensure consistent case outcomes and ensuring a successful team environment.

2. Managing the division’s budget on both a state and federal level.

3. Working with the grant professionals at the Attorney General’s office to strategically manage and maximize the Unit’s budget.

4. Supervising criminal and civil investigations including complex fraud cases, abuse and neglect cases, and drug diversion cases, special projects, and maintaining high-quality case outcomes.

5. Collaborating on cases with a multidisciplinary team that includes BCI agents, attorneys, claims auditors, medical auditors, and legal assistants.

6. Building relationships with state and federal partners.

7. Participating in specialized national trainings that focus on Medicaid fraud investigations and enforcement, and leadership skills for Unit directors.

8. Researching proposed legislation and testifying at legislative hearings.

9. Carrying out duties assigned to this position at the discretion of the Attorney General.

In addition to the monthly salary, this position includes fully paid health insurance for employee and family (with a wellness rider included), the option to participate in employee-paid dental and vision for employee and family, participation in the state NDPERS defined benefit retirement plan as well as the option to participate in the 457 deferred compensation plan, the option to contribute to a medical spending account, and earning annual leave and sick leave.

Employees in this position are eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

This is an in-person position located in Bismarck, ND.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Licensed to practice law in North Dakota.

2. Five years or more of legal experience is preferred.

3. Five years of experience supervising professional and administrative employees highly preferred.

4. Excellent organizational skills and demonstrated ability to manage detailed information efficiently and accurately.

5. Demonstrated leadership ability with strong skills in planning, organizing, coordinating, directing, and overseeing

6. High ethical standards.

7. Must be adept at reviewing and editing reports including affidavits of probable cause, search warrants, interview reports, and provide prosecution assistance when requested.

8. The ability to recognize and explain complex matters and to distinguish essential investigative data from non-essential.

9. Demonstrated excellent written and verbal communication skills.

10. Demonstrated ability to communicate tactfully and provide superior service.

11. Ability to establish and maintain effective, harmonious working relationships with co-workers, supervisors, employees, legislature, and the public.

12. Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality.

13. Successful completion of the interview process, reference checks, consumer credit, and standard background and criminal record checks to determine the knowledge, skills, and ability to perform tasks.

Application Procedures

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States. The Office of Attorney General does not provide sponsorships.

Application package must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the opening.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT: www.nd.gov/careers

Documents to be submitted:

• Resume

• Cover letter with a summary that clearly explains how the applicant's work experience is related to the summary of work and minimum/preferred qualifications

• 3 Professional References

• College Transcripts (copies or unofficial versions are acceptable)

The North Dakota Office of Attorney General prohibits candidates from plagiarizing any portion of their employment application and interview process to include responses to questions in which you must provide a narrative and/or verbal response. You must create your own responses originally and not copy or adapt them from other sources. While the North Dakota Office of Attorney General encourages you to create your narratives and interview responses with great care, including correct use of grammar and style, you are prohibited from using any artificial intelligence (AI) or AI-assisted tool, to include but not limited to ChatGPT during the interview process. Any information you provide during the application and interview process is subject to verification. The North Dakota Office of Attorney General will discontinue your candidacy if we find you have violated this prohibition on use of AI tools in the application and interview process.

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact Ashley, Office of Attorney General: E-mail: aeisenbeis@nd.gov; phone: (701) 328-1256 or TTY: 1-800-366-6888.



