Expanded, streamlined HPV vaccine program protects more people against cancers

CANADA, July 31 - The Province is broadening access to the free, publicly funded human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and simplifying the immunization schedule, ensuring more people in B.C. have the protection they need against HPV-related cancers.

“The HPV vaccine is a powerful tool to protect health and prevent cancer,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “By expanding free access and making it easier for people to get immunized, we’re taking another meaningful step forward in our 10-year Cancer Action Plan – reducing cancer rates and improving health outcomes for people across British Columbia.”

Following guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and provincial immunization experts, the government is streamlining the immunization process for HPV.

Starting Thursday, July 31, 2025, the HPV vaccine schedule will shift from two doses to one dose for people age nine to 20. People 21 and older will be eligible for a two-dose series, with six-months between doses. Individuals who are immunocompromised will continue to need a three-dose series.

With this change, the Province is expanding eligibility for B.C.’s publicly funded HPV immunization program to include all people 19 to 26, plus people 27 to 45 who are living with HIV or who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual, questioning, Two-Spirit, transgender and non-binary communities.

Those who have undergone post-colposcopy treatments on or after July 31, 2025, are eligible to get the vaccine at any age. A colposcopy is a procedure to check for abnormal areas on the cervix and vagina.

The HPV vaccine will continue to be offered through voluntary, school-based immunization clinics starting with students in Grade 6 and through multi-grade catch-up clinics, as well as in some community pharmacies for those who may have missed their dose. Other eligible people can get the vaccine from some pharmacies, sexually transmitted infection clinics, public-health units, primary-care providers or a community-health nurse. People living in First Nation communities can contact their community health centre or nursing station to book an appointment.

“B.C.’s community pharmacists are proud to be an accessible provider of vaccines for British Columbians living in communities, large and small,” said pharmacist Colleen Hogg, chair of the BC Pharmacy Association. “Pharmacists are one of the top immunizers and are there for patients when they need us.”

This initiative is a part of B.C.’s 10-year Cancer Action Plan to better prevent, detect and treat cancers, and to deliver improved care for people facing cancer now, while preparing for growing needs of the future.

