PlanckMan - The Retro Game That Never Was Officially Launches on Steam, YouTuber Creates Custom Arcade Machine

The Main Game Release Artwork for PlanckMan Alternate Vertical Artwork for PlanckMan YouTube Thumbnail for the video produced by bl3i where he creates a Custom Arcade Machine for PlanckMan.

A free and simple web game made for fun receives its full Steam release, with the creator building a custom arcade-style machine to coincide.

Developing PlanckMan has been such a fun project to undertake. To mark the game's release, assembling an arcade machine in the vintage style, repurposing modern equipment, felt very fitting.” — David Hoskins

UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In PlanckMan, players must strategically navigate a grid, consuming red pellets to regenerate their tail and yellow pellets to grow, all while avoiding collisions with their own expanding tail. It’s a test of planning and foresight, challenging players to achieve the highest possible score.

Drawing inspiration from the classic age of arcade gaming, PlanckMan puts a fresh spin on the familiar 'snake' formula, offering a unique challenge in a genre that aims to redefine how players engage with the concept of skill-based, tail-management puzzles.

Developed by YouTuber bl3i (@bl3ivids), a free web version of PlanckMan is currently available at https://planckman.com, offering a glimpse into a new gaming experience. Following the success of the web version, the full Steam release, available at https://store.steampowered.com/app/3805510/PlanckMan/, significantly expands on this experience with premium features designed to enhance immersion and customization.

Coinciding with the games release, YouTuber bl3i has hacked together a custom arcade machine, recycling an old laptop, a dinner tray, and a photo frame. The video invites people to experience the game, and expand upon the game's universe, building on the concept that it truly is "The Retro Game That Never Was". The video has been produced to be informative and entertaining, giving people insights and guidance on how to create their own custom hardware, coding new projects, and lessons around utilising tools and recycling old technology to suit new purposes, and is available to watch at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBB-BJVzHe0

PlanckMan, The Retro Game That Never Was includes features in the Steam release not available in the free-to-play web version, including:

- Persistent High Score: Track and proudly display your best achievement.

- Customizable Controls: Tailor key bindings for optimal comfort and accessibility.

- Enhanced Visuals & Audio: The ability to enable fullscreen mode, dynamic glow effects, deep black backgrounds, and reactive sound effects that bring the game to life.

- Personalized Aesthetics: Adjust game colours to suit your preference, with an exhilarating RGB Mode for a vibrant, dynamic visual experience.

- Flexible Display Options: Fully resizable windows and savable resolution settings ensure a perfect fit for any display.

The game has been developed to be as accessible as possible, catering for people requiring the use of other devices to play, or those with limitations. As such, the menus are navigable with both the tab button, but also the key bindings set in the customised controls section.

About bl3i

The game concept was imagined and created by bl3i, a YouTuber who tries to create new experiences with hardware and software, and experiments with how technology can change the lives of others via entertainment and accessibility.

My New Retro Game and the Custom Arcade Machine I Built - PlanckMan!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.