Lost and Injured Hiker in Lyndeborough

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

603-352-9669

July 31, 2025

Lyndeborough, NH – At 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday July 30, 2025, NH Fish and Game was notified of a lost and injured hiker in the area near Purgatory Falls. The hiker was identified as Samantha Freeman, 34, of Lowell, MA. Cell phone communication was made with Freeman, and her fiancé was able to locate her and begin walking out of the woods.

A Mont Vernon Firefighter and Fish and Game Conservation Officers reached the couple at 8:13 p.m. Freeman continued to walk out of the woods with assistance and reached the road at 8:40 p.m. Freeman was assessed by Wilton Ambulance staff and transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other agencies that assisted in the search and rescue effort were the Lyndeborough Police and Fire Departments, Amherst Fire, UMass Memorial Life Flight, and Wilton Police and Fire Departments.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Packing the 10 Essentials, even on a day hike, is imperative. Please visit https://hikesafe.com/ for tips on hiking safely.