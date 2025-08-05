Maastr updates online mastering platform with new engine and workflow tools

Online mastering on mobile or desktop.

Built for loud music, the SaaS platform adds pro collaboration features and improved audio performance

We used real feedback from artists and engineers to shape every decision. The engine, workflow and interface are all designed to scale to any project.” — Joe Tagliaferro

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maastr, the online mastering platform built for loud guitar-driven music, has launched a fully rebuilt version of its SaaS product. The release includes a redesigned mastering engine and new studio-grade workflow tools that make it easier for artists and producers to finish and deliver tracks.Designed by engineer and producer Jay Maas (Defeater, Bane, Title Fight), Maastr was built from the start to support the raw dynamics of punk, hardcore, metal and related genres. Unlike other online AI mastering tools that flatten mixes, Maastr was engineered to preserve the emotional intent and energy of live instrumentation."We put a lot of love into making sure the new engine is versatile but still respects the track," said Maas. "It looks and sounds great and it doesn't get in the way of what makes a song feel human."The new version of Maastr introduces several long-requested features:- An updated mastering engine with more transparency and better handling of low-end and transients- Timeline-based comments with region selection and upvoting for fast decision-making- Easy version tracking and smart naming conventions to keep projects organized- Mobile-first design for completing tracks anywhere"This is a full-stack rebuild, not just a new coat of paint," said CTO Joe Tagliaferro. "We used real feedback from artists and engineers to shape every decision. The engine, workflow and interface are all designed to scale to any project."First released in 2020, Maastr has quietly powered thousands of independent releases across genres, mainly serving a global community of artists in the punk, metal and hardcore scenes. With this update Maastr is aiming to give those users more pro-level tools, while expanding its userbase to all live genres of music."We built a feedback tool musicians will actually use," said Maas. "You can upload, master, comment, revise and finalize everything without switching platforms. It's easy enough for bands to figure out on their own but deep enough to support real production workflows."About MaastrMaastr is an online mastering and studio workflow platform built for loud music. Founded in 2020 by producer and engineer Jay Maas, Maastr helps artists and producers get powerful release-ready masters that stay true to the sound of their genre. The platform combines AI-assisted mastering with intuitive project management tools to streamline how music gets finished. Learn more at maastr.io

Maastr - Mastering and Feedback - Product Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.